Shake Shack, Church’s Chicken, and Wendy’s join the battle between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over the superior chicken sandwich

Chick-fil-A and Popeyes set off a chicken-sandwich debate on social media on Monday when Popeyes quote-tweeted an apparent subtweet from Chick-fil-A.

Popeyes recently rolled out a new chicken sandwich that has garnered comparisons to Chick-fil-A’s iconic original, with some people saying they consider the new sandwich superior.

Wendy’s entered the Twitter feud later on Monday, tweeting, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Wendy’s and Popeyes went back and forth on Monday, with Popeyes calling Wendy’s “thirsty” and Wendy’s describing Popeyes’ food as “dry.”

Wendy’s, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the Twitter battles.

Other chicken chains have jumped into the fray to stake their claim to the superior chicken sandwich.

“If you’re lookin’ for a chicken sandwich (without the beef ????), you know where to find us,” Shake Shack tweeted on Monday.

If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef ????), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019

Church’s Chicken proclaimed the superiority of its chicken sandwich in a few tweets.

And there you have it folks, FACTS. pic.twitter.com/QxDqEAv100 — Church's Chicken (@ChurchsChicken) August 19, 2019

Bojangles’, a chicken chain with a cult following in the South, entered the debate with a tweet on Monday afternoon saying that “everybody around here knows the best chicken sandwich is a chicken biscuit.”

But by Monday evening, the tweet had been deleted. The TV writer and fast-food expert Bill Oakley noted that people had been responding to the tweet mocking the food for looking dry.

Bojangles’ did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In a related matter, Bojangles tried to get in on the chicken sandwich fever today by posting this tweet but then suddenly deleted it when people started making fun of the food for looking really dry pic.twitter.com/MziwWXZLhU — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) August 19, 2019

The chicken-sandwich category is hotly contested in 2019.

As Chick-fil-A expands, other chains have taken note of its growth and are attempting to tap into the chicken-sandwich market.

Chick-fil-A was the third-largest chain in the US by sales in 2018, with $10.46 billion in American systemwide sales.