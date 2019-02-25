Shake Shack doesn’t expect much same-store sales growth this year

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- Shake Shack shares were volatile in after-hours trading Monday after the restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter results.
- While the company reported fourth-quarter profits that topped analysts’ expectations, it issued flat to slightly higher sales guidance for this year.
Here’s what Shake Shack reported, compared to what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected.
- Adjusted earnings of $0.06 a share, versus $0.03 expected.
- Revenue of $124.3 million, versus $119.2 million expected.
- Comparable sales rose by 2.3%, versus a 1.2% decline expected.
The New York-based company said it sees comparable same-store sales growth of between 0% and 1%, which includes about 1.5% of menu price increases put into effect last December.
Shake Shack defines its same-store sales as the number of domestic, company-operated stores open for 24 full fiscal months or longer. Last year, comparable sales grew by 1%.
As far as plans for new locations go, the company said it expects between 36 and 40 new domestic company-operated locations to open in the fiscal year 2019.
Shake shack was up 17% this year.
