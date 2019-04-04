Shake Shack now has a secret ‘Game of Thrones’ menu, but it comes with a catch

caption Starting now for a limited time, the burger joint will offer a “Dracarys Burger” and a “Dragonglass Shake” exclusively at its Madison Square Park location. source Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering a secret “Game of Thrones” menu at its Madison Square Park location in New York City.

Starting now, the burger joint will offer a spicy “Dracarys Burger,” which will be available for $10.99 through April 21, and an ice-cold “Dragonglass Shake” that will last through May 21 and cost $6.79.

Anyone hoping to get their hands on the show-inspired treats will have to place their order in Valyrian, but you can check out Shake Shack‘s pronunciation guide below for a little extra help.

Featuring two Shake Shack Monterey Jack cheeseburgers, the Dracarys Burger is topped with spicy ShackSauce and slabs of bacon. Considering it’s named after the command Daenerys Targaryen uses to encourage her dragons to breathe fire, we’d expect this burger to include some heat.

caption The Dracarys Burger packs heat only suitable for Targaryens. source Shake Shack

The Dragonglass Shake, meanwhile, promises to cool down your mouth with ice-cold custard and “shards of Dragonglass,” according to a representative for Shake Shack. Thrillist reports that the shake is actually flavored with a combination of mint and white chocolate and topped with toffee-like bits.

caption Cool off with a Dragonglass Shake. source Shake Shack

While anyone who finds themselves in New York may be tempted to try these treats, only those well-versed in Valyrian, a language spoken amongst some of the show’s characters, will be able to properly place their orders.

“You have to order in Valyrian to score the goods,” a representative for Shake Shack told INSIDER.

Luckily, Rholītso Rhakion – otherwise known as Shake Shack – came up with a pronunciation guide for hungry customers who are still brushing up on their fictional tongues.

caption Study up. source Shake Shack

Shake Shack is far from the first food brand to team up with “Game of Thrones” in advance of the show’s final season. Oreo recently unveiled new cookies embossed with the sigils of Westeros’s most influential Houses, while Mountain Dew created a limited-edition can that changes color to reveal Arya Stark’s kill list.

Shake Shack’s Dracarys Burger will be available for $10.99 through April 21, while the Dragonglass Shake will last through May 21 and cost $6.79.