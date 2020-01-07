I went behind the scenes at Shake Shack to see how its critically acclaimed ShackMeister burger is made

caption Shake Shack is bringing back its ShackMeister burger for a limited time. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Shake Shack is bringing back the ShackMeister burger starting Tuesday; it will be available until March 16.

The ShackMeister burger was Shake Shack’s answer to fans’ requests for onion rings, and it features beer-marinated fried shallots.

When the burger was first unveiled at Food Network’s 2014 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash, it won the Judge’s Choice award for Best Burger.

Business Insider went inside Shake Shack’s test kitchen to see how the ShackMeister is made.

The ShackMeister is back, and it’s as crunchy, greasy, and oozy as ever.

Shake Shack, the fast-casual giant famed for its shakes and burgers, is bringing back its critically acclaimed, shallot-topped burger for a limited time.

The ShackMeister burger, which was first released for a limited time in 2015, will be available nationwide starting Tuesday through March 16.

This is the first time the ShackMeister burger has returned in its original form to the Shake Shack menu. Shake Shack first showed off the burger at the 2014 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash, where it won the Judge’s Choice award for Best Burger.

I went inside the Shake Shack Innovation Kitchen to see how the ShackMeister burger is made – and ended up making one myself. Here’s what happened:

We were greeted by Shake Shack’s executive chef, John Karangis, who would show us how the ShackMeister burger was made.

Karangis said that the ShackMeister burger was created in 2014 as an answer to fan demand for onion rings.

The burger’s main feature is shallots, a small French bulb vegetable that Karangis described as “halfway between onion and garlic.”

Sliced shallots are then marinated in beer and other spices.

Shake Shack partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to create ShackMeister beer, which perfectly complements the flavor of the shallots, Karangis said.

The marinated shallots are then tossed in the same flour that’s used to bread Chick’n Shack sandwiches.

Finally, they’re fried until golden brown.

They’re salted right out of the fryer because the residual moisture from the frying process helps the salt adhere to the shallots.

Next, it was time to move on to the most important part of the burger: the beef.

ShackMeister burgers are made with the same patties as other Shake Shack burgers. Ground beef and spices are formed into a small puck and tossed on the grill.

Once they’re on the grill, they’re pressed flat to maximize the patty’s caramelized area.

Each patty is then showered in four shakes of salt.

After about a minute and a half, the patties are flipped with a downward scraping motion.

Then a slice of American cheese is added, and the patty sits for another minute and a half on the grill.

By the time the patty leaves the grill, it has shrunk to fit the size of the toasted bun.

Finally, it’s the fried shallots’ time to shine.

Karangis showed us how to grab the delicate shallots in a claw motion and gently place them on the patty.

The burger must be closed carefully so as not to damage the shallots. Everything is about preserving the crisp.

It was finally time for the audience to participate. I was given an apron, some gloves, and a beef puck to toss on the grill.

Karangis told me to push straight down. It required some strength and effort to flatten the patty.

Then, I was told to slide the flattening instrument off the patty.

Karangis told me to salt the patty four times, ensuring an even spread of salt.

He showed me how to hold the scraper at a 45-degree angle. Pushing down instead of horizontally is very important.

Shake Shack cooks switch spatulas for flipping patties and taking them off the grill. This is to keep dairy-contaminated cookware separate from dairy-free cookware.

Finally, I plated my burger, smeared on a bit of Shack Sauce, and topped it with a generous grab of fried shallots.

Voilà! The finished product.

At last, I got to enjoy the fruit of my labor: one delicious burger.

I’d overdone it on the salt, but otherwise, the shallots were a welcome crunchy, flavorful addition to Shake Shack’s juicy patty and soft bun.