The best memes from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show

caption Shakira had one of the most viral moments of the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Sunday.

Many viewers turned moments from the halftime show into memes.

The tongue movement Shakira made at the camera, and Alex Rodriguez acting as a quintessential Instagram fiancé while Lopez performed were among the show’s viral moments.

Following Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV performance, many viewers naturally took to the internet to share their reactions.

Several celebrities and fans called the show one of the best halftime performances in recent years, and many viewers are applauding the musical duo for putting on a show that was a celebration of Latinx culture and representation. The performance also made for a variety of memes.

On Twitter, Shakira’s tongue-rolling moment from the performance quickly took on a life of its own.

What my Taco Bell sees before its demise#Shakira pic.twitter.com/meSUqmBrgP — Tori Ascends (@torrrrrencee) February 3, 2020

Me drunk in the bathroom mirror trying to convince myself I’m good for another round of shots #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/qLiX8qy8Vm — ahlexx (@afngreen) February 3, 2020

when willie wonka tells me the strawberries taste like strawberries and the snozberries taste like snozberries pic.twitter.com/BfhLwjKne3 — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 3, 2020

Not sure what Shakira was doing here, but this is all I could think of. #SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cp8g6VkTTH — Incoming Memes (@incoming_memes) February 3, 2020

While Shakira took the spotlight with her meme-able moment, some viewers of the halftime show compared the duo’s performance to iconic outfits and characters from pop culture.

Shakira & JLo performing at the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/R6esCMV2cn — Jake #D7 (@JakeConcentrate) February 3, 2020

Shakira showing up on all the instruments during the #SuperBowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/Q1hZiwVuuS — Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) February 3, 2020

shakira showin up to the halftime show in her gazelle outfit from zootopia pic.twitter.com/NvuqhJF3ta — Jake Aboyoun (@jaakerz314) February 3, 2020

Alex Rodriguez, Lopez’s fiancé, tweeted a video of himself dancing along to Lopez’s performance of “On the Floor.”

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

One viewer compared Rodriguez’s moment to Amy Poehler as Regina George’s mom in “Mean Girls.”

Live shot of A-Rod during the halftime show: pic.twitter.com/WMNgxcJShI — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 3, 2020

Others poked fun at Rodriguez adorably supporting Lopez from the crowds.

**ARod in the crowd rn being the best Instagram husband** pic.twitter.com/qv6WeN4koT — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) February 3, 2020

AROD in the crowd supporting JLO #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/7F0bnw7T3y — Brandon Platt (@BrandonPlatt02) February 3, 2020

