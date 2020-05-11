Shakira danced, sang, and played the drums to her ‘Zootopia’ hit, reminding us all why she’s a triple threat

caption Shakira joined the “Disney Family Singalong” party Sunday night to revisit “Try Everything.” source ABC

Shakira joined ABC’s second “Disney Family Singalong” event Sunday night to revisit her hit “Try Everything.”

She didn’t just sing.

Shakira danced and played the drums to her “Zootopia” song.

Shakira reminded us all why she’s a triple threat.

She joined ABC’s second “Disney Family Singalong” event Sunday to perform her song, “Try Everything,” from 2016’s Oscar-winning “Zootopia.”

Shakira sang, danced, and showed off her drumming skills as she revisited the hit for the Disney special.

Fans were impressed earlier in the year when Shakira played the drums during her Super Bowl performance with Jennifer Lopez.

Shakira was one of many stars who joined in for the second Disney singalong night on ABC. Halsey, Katy Perry, and John Legend are among the singers who joined in Sunday night to perform melodies from “The Little Mermaid,” “Dumbo,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”