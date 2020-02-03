Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime outfit made her look like her character in ‘Zootopia’ and people are loving it

caption Shakira voiced Gazelle in the 2016 animated movie “Zootopia.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic and Walt Disney Pictures

Shakira co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Fans on Twitter said that one of Shakira’s red outfits – the one comprised of a red crop top, a skirt, and boots – looked similar to the clothing worn by her “Zootopia” character.

In the 2016 animated Disney movie, the Colombian singer voiced an animal named Gazelle, who was coincidentally also a pop star.

Shakira dazzled in a red outfit during her Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, and people loved the resemblance to the Colombian singer’s “Zootopia” character.

Shakira performed several of her hit songs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, including “She Wolf,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” and “Waka Waka.” The 43-year-old singer wore several outfits, and fans were quick to make a connection between her red cropped top, skirt, and boots combo and the clothing worn by her character, Gazelle, in the 2016 animated Disney movie “Zootopia.”

Twitter user @PatrickSKling, whose post went viral, said: “Shakira wore her same outfit from Zootopia…”

Meanwhile, user @fluffpuddle shared a similar thought, writing: “Anyone else notice how similar shakira’s first outfit was to her zootopia concert outfit?”

Others agreed that Shakira’s look resembled that of the famous pop singer she portrayed in the movie.

Thank goodness I wasn't the only one to notice lol — Mackwolf (@Mackwolf11) February 3, 2020

Shakira paying homage to her Zootopia character ???? — ????????????????????, naomii ???? (@swiftiemode13) February 3, 2020

ow that's why it looks familiar ???? — spelling backwards (@_irolf) February 3, 2020

A good outfit shouldn't go to waste — Phat Dancer (@PhatDancerPR) February 3, 2020

Just saw Shakira perform during halftime! Is it just me, or did her dress look like Gazelle’s from Zootopia!? pic.twitter.com/5MPkpz08Hj — Bmanlegoboy (@Bmanlegoboy) February 3, 2020

It’s half time with Shakira! Aka Gazelle from Zootopia. pic.twitter.com/AU37fC56Fx — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) February 3, 2020

did nobody notice that @shakira was wearing Gazelle's outfit from Zootopia? pic.twitter.com/K1RaV1cgqp — arroz con pollo (@dorifruit) February 3, 2020

Other fans said they were disappointed that Shakira didn’t include her “Zootopia” track “Try Everything” during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Is anyone as disappointed as I am that @shakira didn’t sing the song from the movie Zootopia? pic.twitter.com/cjb1CrGtgD — Katie Mahoney (@katierupert) February 3, 2020

Great halftime show @shakira but why did you leave the zootopia fans hanging by not doing try everything??? — Maxwell (@Maxwellington_) February 3, 2020

Kind of upset Shakira didn’t sing the song from zootopia — Jessie???? (@jessicacaxx) February 3, 2020

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits were custom-made by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas and included almost two million Swarovski crystals, according to a press release cited by Billboard.

“Shakira embodies the word ‘superstar’ so Swarovski crystals were an obvious choice,” Nicolas Bru, Shakira’s stylist, said, according to Billboard. “The crystals are the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness, just like Shakira.”

You can watch the full halftime performance in the video below.