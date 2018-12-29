Watch Lady Gaga break down in tears as she performs ‘Shallow’ for the first time live at her ‘Enigma’ Vegas residency

Gabbi Shaw, Insider
Lady Gaga performs during her 'ENIGMA' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

  • Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency “Enigma” kicked off on December 28.
  • The show includes many costume changes, references to her music videos, and 21 songs – including the Grammy-nominated hit from “A Star Is Born,” “Shallow.”
  • “Shallow” is the show’s final song, and while performing it live for the first time, Gaga got emotional and appeared to start crying. Her fans can be heard encouraging her to continue.
  • Gaga has been very open about how much her role in “A Star Is Born” affected her, so it’s not a shock that the song would conjure up strong emotions.
  • Watch the performance below. The song begins at 1:42.

