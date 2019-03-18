‘I f—ing hate myself’: Shane Dawson apologized for joking about sexually assaulting his cat

caption Shane Dawson. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

Shane Dawson, a popular YouTube star, apologized for saying he sexually assaulted his cat, clarifying it was a false story he told for shock value.

Dawson originally told the story in a 2015 episode of his podcast “Shane and Friends.”

Dawson’s detractors also point to his older videos where he joked about pedophilia and wore blackface, both of which he’s apologized for.

A lot of people who didn’t understand the context of Dawson’s apology thought it was funny.

YouTube star Shane Dawson denied that he sexually assaulted his cat, backtracking on a story he told four years ago.

In a series of tweets Sunday night, Dawson denied what he previously described as his “first sexual experience” on the September 11, 2015 episode of his podcast “Shane and Friends.” He apologized for the remarks, saying he told the false story for shock value.

“One time, I laid my cat down on her back and then moved her little chicken legs spread open,” he said in the podcast. “I came all over the cat.”

“I’ve apologized many times for all the dumb s— I’ve said in videos and podcasts over the years,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s embarrassing and I f—ing hate myself for it.”

i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats. I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. (1/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

ive apologized many times for all the dumb shit ive said in videos and podcasts over the years. ive learned my lesson over and over again and im more confident now in my ability to be entertaining by just being myself and not being so shocking for laughs.(2/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

that story was fake and was based on a dumb awful sketch idea I had years ago that i never made (THANK GOD) and when the opportunity came up for a funny moment in the podcast I told it as if it was a real story which was DISGUSTING and VERY VERY DUMB (3/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

my goal with the podcast and with my videos years ago was to tell shocking stories that would make people laugh and scream "OMG NO U DIDNT!!" and think i was "soooo crazy". its embarrassing and i fucking hate myself for it. (4/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

now that im making stuff i love and im being myself it feels so much better and i finally feel like im putting stuff out into the world that means something. im not saying i hate everything ive made over the years (5/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

theres so many things im so proud of. but all of my offensive jokes, over the top stories, and insensitive jokes are something that still haunt me and something I have to be faced with everyday on the internet. and it never gets easier. (6/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

so im sorry for what i said about my cat, im sorry for what i said about anything or anyone that was offensive, and im sorry for being someone who thought being super offensive and shocking all the time was funny. im sorry for my past. but im really to make it right and (7/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

i feel like without my past i wouldnt be who I am today and i wouldnt be able to grow & spend my energy on things that actually mean something. this has been the best 2 years of my life & its because ive been able to drop the act & be myself. and im sorry for not doing it sooner — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

Dawson, 30, has been at this game longer than most; he’s been a popular YouTuber since 2008. He started out making comedic sketch videos, but his brand has since evolved. Over the years, he’s built a body of work that includes vlogs, a feature film, podcasts, several acclaimed documentary series, and two books. His primary YouTube account has more than 21 million subscribers.

Read more: Shane Dawson’s documentary on Jake Paul and sociopaths is being criticized for looking like a ‘horror movie’

Within that body of work, he’s done a lot of things he says he now regrets. Like his story about sexually assaulting his cat. The story recently went viral when his detractors resurfaced it, prompting his apology.

“This is the most disgusting thing any youtuber has done to animals ever,” Onision, another popular YouTuber, said on his channel.

“there’s literally no evidence of shane dawson doing that to his cat” MY ASS pic.twitter.com/V4jaLS9oxP — k y l i e (@duraznoboi) March 18, 2019

Proof Shane Dawson has sex with cats ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/FKN6GFa9CX — Jordan Charette (@jordan_c_10) March 18, 2019

He’s also told stories about pedophilia, which he’s apologized for. And many of his early sketch videos also feature him wearing blackface and using racial slurs.

Dawson apologized for his blackface videos in 2014.

“I made a mistake. I shouldn’t have done that,” she said. “I shouldn’t have worn makeup on my face to make me look black. It was stupid.”

A lot of people just think the whole thing is funny

Since Dawson apologized for the bestiality story on Twitter instead of YouTube, where many found humor in his apology.

To them, it was more funny than anything.

I have no idea who this guy is but this is is the most hilarious tweet I've seen in a decade plus on this website https://t.co/7e3j5vqAur — new year, same shrill (@theshrillest) March 18, 2019

barack obama voice



let me be clear, https://t.co/bkmM3joJE6 — Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) March 18, 2019

nobody: a guy who fucked and came on his cat: https://t.co/lBJweAlE0y — new bobby (@bobby) March 18, 2019

Every apology should start with these first four sentences. https://t.co/DK6bPGhfX6 — Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) March 18, 2019

I don't ever want any context and don't you dare give it to me https://t.co/NoeE5YiVb6 — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) March 18, 2019

It’s an easy tweet to take out of context.

JOB INTERVIEW: “So tell us a little about yourself” SHANE DAWSON: https://t.co/ai52RzHUdQ — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 18, 2019

my "i didn't fuck my cat" t-shirt has people asking a lot of questions answered by my shirt https://t.co/txSLIaO349 — Moloch-André Fleury (@alex_navarro) March 18, 2019

no one: Jon arbuckle: https://t.co/mwLKcamUTz — chai goth, a hit 2000s reality show Survivor fan (@Abid_ism) March 18, 2019

Dawson is currently at work on a second YouTube documentary series about Jeffree Star, a YouTube star in his own right and cosmetics influencer. He hasn’t yet published a YouTube video addressing the cat-related allegations.