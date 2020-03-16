YouTuber Shane Dawson thinks he and Jeffree Star had the coronavirus

caption YouTuber Shane Dawson and beauty mogul Jeffree Star have been close ever since Dawson started featuring Star in documentary series on his channel. source Shane Dawson / YouTube

YouTuber Shane Dawson thinks he already had the coronavirus, and shared his reasoning during a series of Instagram Stories about his flu-like symptoms and neverending sickness in January and February.

Dawson said he got tested for all possible strains of flu and viruses, but that the doctor thought he was making up his symptoms, despite him experiencing a persistent flu-like illness.

Not thinking he was contagious, Dawson also said he possibly infected his friend Jeffree Star, Star’s assistant Madison, his fiancé Ryland Adams, Adam’s sister Morgan, and his editor Andrew Siwicki.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTuber Shane Dawson thinks he already had the coronavirus, and just never knew it. In a series of Instagram Stories he posted over the weekend, the documentary vlogger and beauty influencer said he wasn’t trying to be conspiratorial, but that he had been going through texts and social media posts from late January and February and determined that his persistent illness and flu-like symptoms may have been the result of COVID-19.

“I think I had the corona. I think everybody around me had the corona. And I’ve traced it back to myself,” he said. “Not saying I’m patient zero, ’cause I don’t leave my house. There is somebody who came into my house that I think gave it to me, because they were sick, and then like four days later I got really sick.”

Dawson has been actively posting about the novel coronavirus, saying he’s been “genuinely spiraling” and doesn’t know how to process everything that’s been going on with the rapidly spreading global pandemic.

I don’t want to add to the anxiety of the situation but I’m genuinely spiraling about the corona virus and I just don’t really know how to process all of this. If ur feeling the same just know it’s ok to be worried right now even if people tell you you’re overreacting. — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 12, 2020

Shane Dawson says he had a flu-like illness throughout January and February, but that he tested negative for all flu strains

In late January, Dawson went on to explain in his Instagram Story, he got something reminiscent of a cold, which went away for a few days before returning with a vengeance, that included respiratory issues, fever, and chills.

“I call the doctor to come to my house, because I was like, couldn’t move, couldn’t get out of bed, I was dehydrated. Doctor comes over. They do the swab thing,” Dawson said in his story. “This is before corona, like, it was around but it wasn’t like a thing in LA. Nobody was testing for it. So the doctor does the test, I get a call the next day saying ‘Really weird, you’re negative for every strain of flu and every cold and every virus.'”

Dawson says the doctor who swabbed him at his house then started asking if he felt depressed, saying that “‘Sometimes your mind can create symptoms.'” This provoked more panic on Dawson’s end.

“I literally had a full mental breakdown that night because I was just like ‘I’m sick, the doctor thinks I’m making it up,'” the YouTuber said. “Because there wasn’t a corona test at the time.”

After his tests came back negative, Dawson says the people around him started getting sick, too, although he said everyone around him is “fine” now. The people he listed are his fiancé Ryland Adams, Adams’ sister Morgan, Dawson’s videographer Andrew Siwicki, his friend and co-collaborator Jeffree Star, and Star’s assistant Madison Taylor.

“But everybody handled it differently, like Morgan’s real bad. Ryland’s not that bad,” Dawson said. “Everybody had this weird moment of like feeling okay for a couple days in the middle of it, and then it got really bad.”

Star has been active online throughout the US spread of the coronavirus, and tweeted that the Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Killer Merch offices (he’s the CEO of both companies) would close with paid leave for employees. Dawson and Shane co-collaborated on one of the most successful makeup launches of 2019, the Conspiracy palette and collection, and a planned restock of the items is likely being delayed due to the virus, along with many other consumer products.

The #JeffreeStarCosmetics and Killer Merch offices will be closed today and all employees will be paid ???? I hope we all have more answers on what’s happening soon — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 13, 2020

Dawson added that he was worried for all those watching his Instagram Stories, and hoped that everyone was staying safe and isolated from the coronavirus.

“A lot of people are not fine, and this is really scary,” he said. “I hope you guys are able to find some type of joy in life right now, because everything is so scary and so numb. I don’t really have anything positive to say.”

Dawson then posted an Instagram memory of his story post from February 10, which was a video of himself sounding sick and saying, “Hey guys, is anyone else getting sick like, a lot? I’ve been sick for like two months. I went to the doctor’s and I don’t know what’s going on.”

He also made a follow-up Instagram Story to clarify that he was told he wasn’t contagious back when he was experiencing flu-like symptoms, so he wasn’t carelessly infecting other people.

“First of all, I was told I didn’t have anything wrong with me by the doctor. Second of all, he said I wasn’t contagious,” Dawson said. “I don’t really see anybody anyways. I think a couple days after that I was feeling a little better, I had a meeting at Jeffree’s and Andrew was there.”

Insider reached out to Dawson, Star, Taylor, both Adams, and Siwicki, but didn’t immediately hear back.