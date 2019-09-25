Shane Dawson just dropped a trailer for his documentary series about multi-millionaire beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star

caption Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star. source Shane Dawson / YouTube

Shane Dawson, a YouTuber with 22 million subscribers, is something of an icon on the platform. Last night he dropped an incredibly long-awaited trailer for his latest docu-series “The Beautiful Life of Jeffree Star.”

Dawson and Star, who has 16 million subscribers, have been working together on a documentary which goes behind the scenes of the YouTube beauty community for months now. Dawson, who has become known for his in-depth, multi-episode sagas such as “The Truth About Tanacon” and “The Mind of Jake Paul,” first indicated he might be looking into the beauty world in March 2018 when he tweeted “are there any good make up/beauty conspiracies out there that I don’t know about?”

In April of this year he tweeted again that he was “sliding” into the beauty community, and was realizing “why so many of them have no real friends.”

“These people are RUTHLESS,” he wrote.

On September 24, Dawson tweeted that the trailer would soon be revealed to the world.

“I can’t believe something we’ve been working on all year and put all of our hearts in is finally starting to come out tomorrow,” he said. “I’ve never felt this excited, nervous, and emotionally invested in my life. Thank you guys for letting us take the time to do this. It means so much.”

In the four-minute video, Dawson and Star are seen in the office of Star’s beauty business Jeffree Star Cosmetics discussing a potential collaborative merch line, boarding a private jet, waving at adoring fans, and crying. There are also clips of some of their reactions to the beauty community going into meltdown in May, when two of the platform’s biggest gurus, Tati Westbrook and James Charles, had a very public falling out.

Star sided with Westbrook at the time, publicly calling Charles a “danger to society” and a “predator” in a string of now-deleted tweets.

Dawson is seen watching the videos each creator put out at the time while he wipes away tears.

Read more: Why the beauty community on YouTube is one of the most turbulent and drama-filled places on the internet

There is no dialogue in the trailer – only the song “Prom Queen” by musician Catie Turner playing in the background. But even without words, it’s clear the series is going to be a turbulent and emotional rollercoaster.

Star is shown crying at various points, and there are even clips of when Dawson proposed to his long-term boyfriend Ryland Adams.

“I hope you’re all ready for the next chapter…” Star tweeted when the video was released. “Thank you @shanedawson & @AndrewSiwicki for changing my life. It’s been a crazy f—ing year…”

Dawson has worked with Star on a docu-series before, called “The Secret World of Jeffree Star.” In five videos, he revealed the secrets behind Star’s multi-million dollar empire that he built from the ground up, including the fact he owns warehouses that ship out the merch of other YouTubers.

To get a sense of how wealthy Star is, he recently surprised his boyfriend Nate Schwandt with a $150,000 lime green Aston Martin Vantage. This added to their impressive collection of at least five other luxury cars, including a pink Tesla and a Lamborghini Huracan at their mansion in Calabasas, LA.

Inside their home is a hot pink vault filled with designer items, including dozens of Birkin bags and pieces of diamond jewelry, probably worth millions.

caption Dawson and Star chat in the pink vault. source Shane Dawson / YouTube

Read more: Jeffree Star says his $60,000 Birkin bag was returned after being lost by an airline, but he’s only ‘semi-happy’ because his makeup is still missing

But Star’s career has also had its fair share of controversy. As well as ending his friendship with Charles, Star has come under fire from other creators who accused him of using racist slurs in the past.

Star also faced some unhappy customers in July who bought his Summer Mystery Boxes, claiming they were disappointing because of lipsticks wth strange textures, faulty items, or colors they didn’t want.

Dawson has been criticized by some fans for working with Star because of his problematic history. But overall, people are on tenterhooks waiting for the first episode to be uploaded on Dawson’s channel on October 1. The trailer alone has racked up 4.5 million views in 11 hours.

“Honestly, how DARE Shane Dawson release a BEAUTIFUL trailer for the new series with Jeffree Star just to have to wait another WHOLE ASS WEEK to watch the whole thing,” tweeted one person. “Cheeky, cheeky motherf—er. Can’t f—in wait tho, damn.”

