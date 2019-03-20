YouTube star Shane Dawson proposed to his boyfriend days after apologizing for joking about sexually assaulting his pet cat

caption Shane Dawson. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

YouTube star Shane Dawson and his boyfriend of three years, Ryland Adams, announced they are engaged.

Dawson’s proposal comes just two days after he apologized for saying he sexually assaulted his cat.

Dawson said the anecdote, which he told on his podcast in 2015, was false and told for shock value.

Shane Dawson announced on Twitter that he’s engaged to Ryland Adams, his boyfriend of three years, after proposing Tuesday night.

The YouTube star posted about it on Twitter and received a flood of congratulations from his fans and other YouTubers.

Dawson popped the question just two days after publicly denying he sexually assaulting his cat. His apology was an attempt to quell a controversy brewing among his detractors.

“I didn’t f— my cat. I didnt c– on my cat,” Dawson wrote in a now-famous tweet. “I didn’t put my d— anywhere near my cat. I’ve never done anything weird with my cats.”

we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!! pic.twitter.com/vFHPU8e8m5 — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) March 20, 2019

In a now-deleted episode of his “Shane and Friends” podcast from September 11, 2015, Dawson described what he said was his “first sexual experience,” where he ejaculated on his cat. The clip went viral over the weekend, prompting Dawson to apologize for his remarks and say the story was false and only meant for shock value.

Read more: ‘I f—ing hate myself’: Shane Dawson apologized for joking about sexually assaulting his cat

Aside from the controversy of his cat, his pedophilia jokes, and blackface – all of which he’s apologized for – Dawson is an accomplished YouTuber. His primary account has more than 21 million followers, where his fans watch his vlogs, video skits, and documentaries about YouTube culture.

Dawson’s fiancé is also a minor celebrity on YouTube, where he posts personal vlogs.