Shane Dawson showed off his giant makeup collection, which includes a stockpile of his Jeffree Star Cosmetics collaboration

caption Shane Dawson stands in front of one of his beauty cabinets. source ShaneGlossin/YouTube

Shane Dawson released a video called “Confronting My Strange Addiction” to his ShaneGlossin YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Though most of the video focuses on his love for bedazzled objects, one clip shows Dawson giving a tour of his beauty room.

Dawson’s vanity and adjacent shelves are filled with hundreds of beauty products, including a stockpile of his Jeffree Star Cosmetics collaboration.

The YouTuber also jokingly hid makeup palettes created by fellow influencers, as they could be “competition” to his products.

Shane Dawson is giving fans a glimpse at his makeup collection.

The YouTuber posted a video titled “Confronting My Strange Addiction” to his ShaneGlossin channel on Wednesday. Though most of the footage focuses on Dawson’s affinity for bedazzled household objects, one clip shows Dawson giving a tour of his beauty room.

Shane Dawson’s ‘everyday makeup drawer’ contains dozens of beauty products

Some of the visible items include the Hoola Matte Bronzer from Benefit Cosmetics, NYX’s Studio Finishing Powder, and the limited-edition Peppermint Frost highlighter palette from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

caption Shane Dawson’s “everyday makeup” drawer. source ShaneGlossin/YouTube

Across the room is a stockpile of the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Cosmetics collaboration

On one white shelf, Dawson has most of the makeup bags and purses he created in collaboration with Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Killer Merch. Underneath, he stores a wide range of products from Star’s beauty brand.

“That’s my beauty station,” Dawson said while pointing to the shelves. “All my pig merch and bags, here is all my Jeffrees, all my piggies.”

caption Shane Dawson stores his collaboration makeup bags in his beauty room. source ShaneGlossin/YouTube

Underneath those shelves is a giant stockpile of the lipsticks and lip gloss he created with Star. Though its unclear how many Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Cosmetics products he actually owns, there are at least 36 glosses and 150 lipsticks shown on the shelf.

caption According to his new video, Dawson has dozens of his namesake lipsticks. source ShaneGlossin/YouTube

Additionally, Dawson also stores hundreds of other makeup items around his namesake products.

“I don’t wanna talk about this,” Dawson said, referring to the makeup. “I need to do a declutter – that’s a word they use. I mean, sorry, that’s a word we use here in the beauty community.”

At one point during the video, Dawson jokingly hid palettes created by other influencers

He sarcastically did so because they might be considered “competition” to his beauty products, despite them selling out in November.

“This is my – oh god, okay,” Dawson said upon realizing he had a James Charles x Morphe palette in his drawer. “You don’t see that. I left my competition in my drawers. Let me just move that out of the way. Let me throw Kesha on that; she’s now my competition. Let me throw my Keemstar over there.”

caption He also has tons of influencer eye-shadow palettes. source ShaneGlossin/YouTube

To see Dawson’s entire beauty-room tour, visit his YouTube channel.