Shane Dawson quietly started a new makeup YouTube channel while on hiatus after his ‘Conspiracy’ palette launch with Jeffree Star

caption Shane Dawson’s new channel is named “ShaneGlossin,” which is also the name of the clear gloss in the YouTuber’s collaboration for Jeffree Star Cosmetics. source Screenshot YouTube/ShaneGlossin, Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Shane Dawson replied to a stan account that was criticizing him on Twitter, and let drop a huge announcement in the process. Dawson, one of the most popular YouTubers on the platform, is launching a makeup channel.

Since his latest documentary YouTube series with Jeffree Star, Dawson’s social media presence has been sparse. He and Star created the most sought-after viral makeup collection of 2019 with the “Conspiracy” palette and its associated products. Star has kept busy uploading, but Dawson stepped back after the wildly successful series.

One item in the collection is a clear gloss called “Shane Glossin’,” which shares its name with Dawson’s new YouTube channel. He slipped the announcement into his response to the stan account that first tweeted about him.

“shane dawson sold us this lie that he was ‘into makeup now’ and ‘a beauty guru’ to get his palette to sell, but i dont think i have seen a SINGLE makeup look from him since his palette sold out just sayin,” tweeted the account “@OhMyGodExposeU,” which tweets about makeup gurus and social media drama.

I play with makeup almost daily. I just don’t post about it because I’m not in the mood to post. After a series I tend to gain weight, spiral, and hibernate for a couple months. Currently in that phase. Haha — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 6, 2020

Dawson replied to the tweet several times, a rare interaction for the 31-year-old YouTuber. He first explained that he plays with makeup “almost daily,” and hasn’t posted because he’s in a post-series hibernation phase.

“I understand that it may look like I don’t care anymore cause I don’t post but I promise my passion for it hasn’t died,” Dawson tweeted, alongside a picture of a bag filled with some of his collection’s products and some eyeshadow brushes. “It’s one of the only things that makes me happy and calm.”

And I rarely respond to stuff like this but I did because I understand that it may look like I don’t care anymore cause I don’t post but I promise my passion for it hasn’t died. It’s one of the only things that makes me happy and calm. I bring my brushes everywhere I go❤️ pic.twitter.com/oTfJrMsPN2 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 6, 2020

In response to another drama account that wrote, “Hopefully we could all get a makeup video from you soon though,” Dawson posted a screenshot of his new channel, ShaneGlossin, which at the time had no subscribers but has quickly begun to rack them up.

“I’ve been wanting to try some stuff when I get out of my funk,” he added. The account has one video so far titled “Shane Glossin Test” that shows Dawson riding an inflatable down a snowy slope. The account’s graphics are pulled from the “Conspiracy” collection campaign and include one of Dawson with Star.

Dawson faced some criticism for his decision to use his platform to launch a makeup line since he was inexperienced with makeup and didn’t self-brand as a guru or makeup enthusiast until he found an opportunity to make millions off the beauty industry.

His new channel could serve as another lucrative revenue stream, especially if he continues to partner with Star, who is the most subscribed-to beauty guru on YouTube. But it could also demonstrate to his fans that he’s serious about continuing to use makeup both for artistic expression and for business.