ShangHai Business Marked a Turning Point of The Magazine Business in The World of Technology

August 6, 2018 – Today has marked the beginning of the extraordinary turning point of ShangHai Business, the 40-year-old established magazine. The magazine has relaunched and collaborated with APEEG, to organize Entrepreneurs Elite Talk of Fame, which is a talk show about successful entrepreneurs where they share the essence of their amazing business journeys and knowledge especially for young entrepreneurs.









The relaunched ceremony held in Nicsman 1940s By Lewré , which located in The Starling Shopping Mall, and the former brand holder Dato’s Chua will announce the ownership transition to SBS group’s Mr. CM Wong and Ms. Elaine Piah.





Mr. CM Wong is the founder and CEO for the 15-year-old advertising company SBS group, while Ms. Elaine Piah as the managing director. After the ownership transition, it is also a meaningful moment that SBS group is taking its the step in transforming into a digital advertising media hub.

ShangHai Biz has big plans for the new platform and having Entrepreneurs Elite Talk of Fame is solely the first step and they are very hopeful to turn the show into a world-class motivational talk show.

“Along with our wonderful team, the respectable APEEG’s director board and the advisory council formed by renowned elites from different fields, we will work together shoulder by shoulder and lead our team to a successful future.”

The team includes the two prestigious anchors. Datin Esther joined the team as the Mandarin’s presenter and who is also the founder, principal and executive director of Humanities Academy. Nevertheless, she has been directing and writing professionally as well and she was even awarded by Asia Excellent Entrepreneurs Federation as a role model in the business world.

Meanwhile, our famous talk show’s presenter Mr. Goh Wee Ping will be presenting in English. He is the very first presenter hosting in Mandarin in the infamous game show “Deal or No Deal”. Other highlights of his career such as the well known shopping channel CJ WOW’s presenter and was invited to join a Singapore’s shopping channel later on.

On the other hands, the talk show will go live and interact with audiences on the Facebook page – ShangHaiMY, and also on ShangHai’s youtube channel, ONFM, Nine Zero Boss (90后创业家), Bizdessert(企品), What to Duck(乜都Duck), Goody25, OH My News and etc, and the estimated view amount from every talk show is 500,000.

As for the invited guest in the talk show, our honorable guests are not only successful in their business career, but also a major impactful contributors to our society. Thus, the team will tailor make every talk show with passions and efforts from the interview direction to every stylized questions, in order to produce a very valuable yet interesting talk show.

In retrospect, the magazine has also received enormous compliments and appreciations from our fellow Malaysia’s entrepreneurs, in being one of the forces that advocates the development of Malaysia entrepreneurship from every aspect in the country and even becoming a bridge between our country with the international market nowadays.

The program team will provide all-aspect-include marketing plan and besides, the talk show will be posted on several online platforms which at least accumulation of 50,000 followers. At the same time, the honorable guests participated will have the opportunity to be featured in “ShangHai Book of Fame”《商海名人榜》series.

Entrepreneurs Elite Talk of Fame is currently inviting our fellow entrepreneurs to share their experience with us, and if any inquiries please contact our talk shows’ manager Mr. Martin Lim : 018-292 5923.

（Shanghai） advisory council’ includes:

1. Datuk Michael Kang Hua Keong

National President SME Association of Malaysia

2. Louis Loh Chee Ming

Founder & Group CEO of AFV Capital Group, Corporate Advisor & Partner of Desto Blockchain LLC, Chairman of Malaysia National Blockchain Technology Council, Corporate Advisor of APEEG & Shanghai

3. Dato Calvin Khiu

MK CURTAIN BERHAD & ENTREPRENEURS INSPIRER Ten Outstanding Young MALAYSIA Inspirational Orator of The Year

4. Dato’ See Kok Seng

Founder of Hoe Foong Group & Metro Homes Group, President of PUMM & MCMAA

5. Dato’ Dr Jayles Yeoh

President of ARFF, President & CEO of AIMSMET, Executive Education, Co-Chairman of the IFCC Honorary Advisor to MDCC

6. Loke Moon Chieng

Founder & Director of MK Magnet Sdn Bhd

7. Pinky Tan

Head of Corporate Affairs of AFV Capital Group, Secretary General of Malaysia National Blockchain Technology Council

8. Datin Winnie Loo

Founder of A Cut Above Salons and Academy, Restyle+ Aveda Lifestyle salons

9. Shirene Moong

Co-Founder of Blossomly Global 10. Ooi Kok Tong Co-Founder of Blossomly Global

10.Ooi Kok Tong

Co-Fpunder of Blossomly Global

11. Alan Ow

Director of Monumental Asia

12.Prof Dato Dr Shawn Loh S N

Executive Chairman of Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Venture Berhad, Asia President/Founder of Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Association, Penaung/Patron of Pertubuhan Pembangunan Komuniti Malaysia, Treasurer of Multimedia Dept of The Federation Of Chinese Association Malaysia



