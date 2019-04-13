Check out the hottest cars and concepts coming to the 2019 Shanghai motor show

- source
- Geely
- The 2019 Shanghai motor show opens on April 18.
- Western, Japanese, and Chinese automakers are showcasing a range of concepts, electric cars, and luxury vehicles.
- China is the world’s largest auto market, with more than 20 million in annual sales.
The 2019 Shanghai motor show – officially called Auto Shanghai 2019 – opens to the public on April 18 and runs through April 25.
We typically expect to see some buzz around a few new luxury vehicles from western carmakers, plus an effort by Chinese brands to showcase their wares. In recent years, electric vehicles have also been a feature of the motor show, which alternates between Shanghai and Beijing and is a showcase for the world’s biggest car market.
For 2019, California’s Karma Automotive is planning a splashy rollout of three vehicles and concepts, while Audi is bringing two electrified concepts. Lexus and China’s Geely, meanwhile, are thinking … minivans. Don’t scoff! These vehicles are popular in the Middle Kingdom
Take a closer look at some of the vehicles we’ve got our eyes on for next week.
Karma Automotive plans to pull the cover off a collaboration with Pininfarina, the legendary Italian design shop that was acquired by India’s Mahindra in 2015.
- source
- Karma
Karma has two other reveals in store for Shanghai: the BMW-powered Revero and …
- source
- Karma Automotive
… Its Vision concept car.
- source
- Karma Automotive
The Aston Martin Rapide E, the debut EV from James Bond’s favorite brand, will land in China. Aston said last year that production would be a “strictly limited 155-unit special edition.”
- source
- Aston Martin
Infiniti QS Concept features an “all-new flexible architecture has been developed specifically to accommodate high-performance electrified powertrains,” the company said.
- source
- Infiniti
Audi Q2 L e-tron is an electric version of the subcompact Q2 crossover that Audi sells in Europe.
- source
- Audi
And the Audi AI:ME is a a concept that the carmaker said will tackle the challenges of urban mobility in the future.
- source
- Audi
Porsche’s Cayenne Coupé marks the carmaker’s entry to a tweener segment pioneered by Mercedes and BMW. We got out first look in March, but now the vehicle is coming to Shanghai.
- source
- Porsche
China’s Geely launched its Jia Ji in March. The vehicle will be sold with small gas engine and two hybrid options. It’s essentially a minivan with four doors.
- source
- Geely
The Lexus LM is another minivan that we expect to see in Shanghai.
- source
- Lexus