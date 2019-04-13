Check out the hottest cars and concepts coming to the 2019 Shanghai motor show

caption Bring on the minivans! source Geely

The 2019 Shanghai motor show opens on April 18.

Western, Japanese, and Chinese automakers are showcasing a range of concepts, electric cars, and luxury vehicles.

China is the world’s largest auto market, with more than 20 million in annual sales.

The 2019 Shanghai motor show – officially called Auto Shanghai 2019 – opens to the public on April 18 and runs through April 25.

We typically expect to see some buzz around a few new luxury vehicles from western carmakers, plus an effort by Chinese brands to showcase their wares. In recent years, electric vehicles have also been a feature of the motor show, which alternates between Shanghai and Beijing and is a showcase for the world’s biggest car market.

For 2019, California’s Karma Automotive is planning a splashy rollout of three vehicles and concepts, while Audi is bringing two electrified concepts. Lexus and China’s Geely, meanwhile, are thinking … minivans. Don’t scoff! These vehicles are popular in the Middle Kingdom

Take a closer look at some of the vehicles we’ve got our eyes on for next week.

Karma Automotive plans to pull the cover off a collaboration with Pininfarina, the legendary Italian design shop that was acquired by India’s Mahindra in 2015.

source Karma

Karma has two other reveals in store for Shanghai: the BMW-powered Revero and …

source Karma Automotive

… Its Vision concept car.

source Karma Automotive

The Aston Martin Rapide E, the debut EV from James Bond’s favorite brand, will land in China. Aston said last year that production would be a “strictly limited 155-unit special edition.”

source Aston Martin

Infiniti QS Concept features an “all-new flexible architecture has been developed specifically to accommodate high-performance electrified powertrains,” the company said.

source Infiniti

Audi Q2 L e-tron is an electric version of the subcompact Q2 crossover that Audi sells in Europe.

source Audi

And the Audi AI:ME is a a concept that the carmaker said will tackle the challenges of urban mobility in the future.

source Audi

Porsche’s Cayenne Coupé marks the carmaker’s entry to a tweener segment pioneered by Mercedes and BMW. We got out first look in March, but now the vehicle is coming to Shanghai.

source Porsche

China’s Geely launched its Jia Ji in March. The vehicle will be sold with small gas engine and two hybrid options. It’s essentially a minivan with four doors.

source Geely

The Lexus LM is another minivan that we expect to see in Shanghai.