Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa Inspire Families To Journey Beyond Imagination

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 August 2019 – Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa invite families on a ‘Journey Beyond Imagination’ to a world of adventure unlike any other.









Whimsical stay, play and dining experiences in Singapore to ignite imaginations and bring dreams and stories to life

From exciting outdoor activities to immersive indoor play elements, there are multitudes of offerings to suit every family’s needs. Each are specially curated for young visitors and parents to embark on a creative journey of exploration and discovery together.

For a one-stop view of all the fun-filled activities and children’s programmes available at the two Shangri-La properties in Singapore, a new content hub (www.shangri-la.com/journeybeyondimagination) has been launched.

Pivoted on the four key pillars – Stay, Eat, Play & Learn and Celebrate, the content hub is designed with a ‘family-first’ mentality, with each pillar offering unforgettable experiences specially curated for families. (Refer to Appendix A for more information on each pillar).





To sweeten the deal, members of Shangri-La’s award-winning loyalty programme, Golden Circle, will have access to exclusive offers during this campaign, such as longer playtime and members-only entry rates at the indoor and outdoor play zones. Additionally, families will also get to enjoy member-exclusive room rates, stay credit rewards, and elevated experiences, such as a complimentary parent-child bake class with every party package booked. Members looking for dining treats also enjoy privileges such as 25% off and complimentary servings of gelato, ice cream and juices.

Golden Circle members enjoy access to exclusive privileges and rewards across Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts globally. For more information about Golden Circle or to sign up as a member for free, visit www.golden-circle.com.

A weekly prize of a 3-Day 2-Night Family Vacation at Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts in Singapore worth over S$1,100 each is also up for grabs in the month of October, on the content hub for guests who participate in a ‘sticker book’ activity.

To participate:

– Step 1: Engage in a ‘sticker book’ activity and create your own sticker book at www.shangri-la.com/journeybeyondimagination/contest

– Step 2: Select one of the two backgrounds provided (garden or beach setting)

– Step 3: Drag and drop visual motifs (stickers in the background)

– Step 4: Submit entries via Facebook or Instagram social media platforms and hashtag at #JourneyBeyondImagination

How to win:

Winners will be selected based on:

– Creativity

– Uniqueness

The contest runs from 1st to 31st October 2019. Weekly prize winners will be announced on 11 November 2019 on the social media channels of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore (@shangrilasg) and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa (@rasasentosa). Terms and conditions apply with winning entry at the sole discretion of the company.

Participants are reminded to set their account to ‘Public’ for the entry to be visible. Terms and Conditions apply.

A journey beyond imagination awaits at the two Shangri-La properties in Singapore. Visit the content hub to find out more: www.shangri-la.com/journeybeyondimagination





Hi-res images: https://bit.ly/2KQ6HC3





Appendix A

1. [PLAY & LEARN] — Playtime, all the time

Amid the property’s landscaped gardens, both hotels offer family travellers an enriching bundle of activities for the kids and a dazzling playground for families to discover. Thoughtfully planned with ample indoor and outdoor spaces, kids can roam freely in a safe and secure environment across 15 acres of lush greenery, swimming pools, waterslides, water play areas, Siloso beach, and access to buds by Shangri-La and the all-new Nestopia.

Designed for fun and imaginative play, Nestopia located on Siloso Beach boasts multiple features to encourage exploration and stimulate the imagination of children. The facility’s open-air play space comprises of three giant nests, surrounded by 17 play sections with netted obstacles, climbing structures, and two of the longest landslides on Sentosa island for an adrenaline-packed afternoon. Within Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, a comprehensive array of indoor and outdoor activities and recreational programmes awaits junior guests. Children can also have fun at the Toots Club (ages 5 to 12), Mini Toots Club (ages 4 and below) and Fun Zone. For the full list of activities, please click here.

Families looking for an immersive and curated indoor and outdoor experience can head to buds by Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, the first hospitality destination in Singapore with a dedicated interactive play space catering to both hotel and non-hotel guests. This dual-themed play facility spans over 1,872 square metres in total — 572 square metres indoors and another 1,300 square metres outdoors. Kids can look forward to ‘keeping cool’ at the free-form pool or water play zones and let their imagination run wild at the pirate ship-themed playground. With an enhanced outdoor play area and brand-new experiences to look forward to in the coming months at Shangri-La, this is only the beginning of a journey beyond imagination. Indoors, children get to learn through play in a creative, self-directed and experiential environment at the Explorer Zone, Toddler Zone and three themed-activity classes of Stage (music studio), Muddy (art studio) and Bake (baking room).

2. [EAT] — Bountiful Feast Options for The Family

Start your mornings at the Silver Shell Cafe at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa — complete with a full-service buffet breakfast featuring a multitude of local and international favourites. Families can also enjoy value added privileges at the BabyZone, with access to milk bottle sterilisers, a microwave, baby dining utensils, and even baby food, available during breakfast, lunch and dinner — all of which contribute to comfortable family meals.

As mid-morning approaches, head down to Trapizza, a casual Italian eatery located on Siloso Beach, for the perfect family lunch. Trapizza serves up delicious wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, hearty pastas, delectable appetisers, desserts and creative reinterpretations of classic cocktails. The little ones will also be entertained with a dedicated water play area, colouring corner and a play zone that features a kitchenette playset. Round up the dining merriment with dinner at Casserole – a restaurant serving Western and Indian specialities. Not to be missed are the Murgh Makhani, Crab Meat Masala as well as the Pan-seared Australian Sea Bass.

Alternatively, take your pick from 11 restaurants and bars at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, offering one of the widest selections of culinary experiences among local hotels. Start your mornings with a spread of authentic heritage hawker fare and Peranakan favourites at The Lobby Lounge, available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Expect local breakfast favourites on the menu such as Soft-Boiled Egg with Kaya Toast, Roti Prata and Carrot Cake, or indulge in Singapore’s culinary melting pot of cultures with specialities like Beef Rendang, Bak Chor Mee, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Katong Laksa, and Chilli Crab with Mantou for lunch or dinner.





For lunch or dinner, head to the Garden Wing on level one for the freshest seafood, dishes from hand-me-down recipes and homemade pastas at Waterfall Ristorante Italiano. Nestled in the lush greenery and a swimming pool right at the doorstep, enjoy communal family dining over Southern Italian classics.

3. [STAY] — Inspiring Spaces For An Incredible Escape





Give kids the bedroom of their dreams with Shangri-La, Hotel Singapore’s themed family suites — brought to life in five themes of Safari, Treetop, Castle, Underwater or Space. Custom-designed to ignite the imagination of young explorers, each themed suite is immersive, from a tent-framed bed in front of an African mural, to secret kid-sized passageways into the towering castle-themed room, or a bunkbed detailed with motifs of a submarine in the underwater-themed room. With such sterling detailing in every corner of the room, the play experience and imagination are endless. Designed with a ‘family-first’ mentality, guests can also access a dedicated family concierge equipped with all the necessary amenities required for a comfortable stay. To view the list of rooms and suites, please click here.

Over at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, families can enjoy quality time in the buzzing atmosphere of this beachfront property while being pampered in the Deluxe Pool View Rooms or the Family Garden Rooms, both equipped with a sofa bed. Adding to the immaculate comfort in the sophisticated guest rooms, kids can look forward to snuggling in their very own teepee tents, available at selected room categories only. Offering curated amenities for both kids and adults, basics like step-stools, kid-sized bathrobes, anti-slip mats and bath sponges are also available for a seamless stay. To view the list of rooms and suites, please click here.

4. [CELEBRATE] — Merry Moments Together

Celebrate merry moments and effortlessly plan a party with Shangri-La’s event packages, spaces, catering and customised parties. For a unique outdoor birthday celebration, take your pick from two party packages — Birthday Package and Fun Package at Nestopia. For hours of endless party fun, book the buds party room at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore or choose from two packages — Play Party (Basic Package) and buds Party (Premium Package).

Nestopia buds by Shangri-La Birthday Package · 1 hour of playtime at Nestopia · Magic show · Balloon sculpting · Cake Cutting Fun Package · 1 hour of playtime at Nestopia · Face painting · Choice of one craft session: a. Batik painting b. Suncatcher key ring c. Foam clay photo frame *For more information on each party package, click here. Play Party (Basic Package) · Up to 12 children ($60 for every additional child) · E-invitation cards for party guests · 2 hours usage of party room · 3 hours playtime at Buds · 1 party host · Choice of 3 food items and 1 drink (for children only) · 1kg cake (with choice of flavours) Buds Party (Premium Package) · For children aged 4 years old & above · Up to 12 children ($95 for every additional child) · E-invitation cards for party guests · 2 hours usage of party room · 4 hours playtime at Buds · 2 party host · Choice of 5 food items and 1 drink (for children only) · 1kg cake (with choice of flavours) · Party room decorations · Choice of 2 hours of fun themed activities · Take-home activity item for each child · Choice of 3 themes for Buds Party: a. A Royal Fiesta b. Superstar! c. Wild Wonder *For more information on each party package, click here.

