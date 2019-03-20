Shangri-la is opening its first stand-alone restaurant at Jewel Changi, and it’ll have everything from a casual dining to a bar

Artist impression of Shang Social Shangri-La Group

Shangri-La Group is launching their very first non-hotel establishment at Jewel Changi Airport this April. Called Shang Social, the new Chinese F&B outlet will feature three different unique dining concepts that serve Cantonese, Huaiyang and Sichuan cuisines.

Instead of a single theme, Shang Social will have 220 seats across three spaces – a comfortable dining room, a contemporary style marketplace and a posh bar.

The main dining area consists of a full-service 88-seater space, including a 12-seater chef’s table with views of the main kitchen.

Artist impression of the main dining area in Shang Social Shangri-La Group

If you prefer to eat somewhere more casual, Shang Social MKRT will be a communal dining area showcasing seasonal Chinese eats from a pop-up feature kitchen.

It also includes a retail area.

Artist impression of Shang Social MRKT Shangri-La Group

The third space, Shang Social Bar, is an 18-seater bar that serves one-of-a-kind cocktails.

In total, Shang Social will offer around 100 dishes created by three master chefs specialising in each cuisine.

All three master chefs are executive Chinese Chefs at Shangri-La Hotels in Singapore and China, Shangri-La said.

