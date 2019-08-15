All flights from Irish airport suspended after plane full of US troops reportedly evacuated when the landing gear caught fire

caption A video of the Omni Air plane at Shannon Airport as a fire engine passes by in the foreground. source Twitter/walthamstow1973

All flights have been suspended at Shannon Airport in Ireland after a plane full of US troops was evacuated due to fire and smoke.

Shannon Airport said the chartered Omni Air International Boeing 763 was halted just before take off at 6:20 a.m. (1:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

“Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended,” the airport tweeted.

The Irish Independent reported that the plane was a US military charter, and that the fire is thought to have started due to punctured tires.

All flights from Ireland’s Shannon Airport have been suspended after a plane said to be carrying US troops was evacuated due to a fire.

Shannon Airport said an Omni Air International Boeing 763 was halted as it taxied on the runway at 6:20 a.m. (1:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

It came after reports that fire and smoke were seen coming from the landing gear.

Air traffic controllers instructed passengers to evacuate their aircraft as a fire was visible on the left side landing gear, Irish newspaper The Journal reported.

The Irish Independent reported the fire is thought to have started due to punctured tires on the wheels.

Shannon Airport tweeted on Thursday to address the situation: “We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Shannon Airport involving a Boeing 763 aircraft.”

“Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked.”

“Airport operations temporarily suspended.”

Irish news outlets reported that the Omni Air International was a private charter carrying US military personnel.

⚠️Airport Notice⚠️

We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Shannon Airport involving a Boeing 763 aircraft. Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/K7y5HepYT5 — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) August 15, 2019

Omni Air International tweeted: “We are investigating reports of an incident involving Omni Air International flight 531 at Shannon Airport, Ireland.”

“The Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft rejected takeoff and was safely evacuated. Initial reports indicate no serious injuries to passengers or crew.”

Omni Air International is a US charter airline flying out of Tulsa International Airport, Oklahoma.

Shannon Airport added in a later tweet on Thursday: “We are currently working to remove the aircraft from the scene of the incident so we can resume safe operations on the runway. This may take some time.”

In wake of the incident, several flight have been cancelled from the airport.

Shannon Airport is the focus of an Irish anti-war campaign which demands the government stop letting the US use the airport as a de-facto US military base.

Campaigners say over three million US troops have passed through Shannon Airport since 2003.