Shaq bought a teen with size-18 feet 10 pairs of new shoes after learning his mother couldn’t afford them

Shaquille O’Neal bought a 13-year-old basketball player with size-18 feet 10 new pairs of shoes after learning his mother couldn’t afford them.

O’Neal, who wears size-22 shoes, met Zach Keith at Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta, Georgia, and told WGCL-TV that his situation reminded him of his own when he was a growing teen.

“Mom couldn’t afford shoes. The kid had big feet. I just kind of reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom and my dad,” O’Neal said.

Friedman’s in Atlanta has become famous for carrying larger shoe sizes, and O’Neal said its owner, Bruce Teilhaber, gave him a free pair of size 18 shoes when he was an 18-year-old looking loafers for prom, CNN reported.

WGCL reached out to O’Neal after learning about Zach Keith’s growing feet.

Zach’s mother, Brittany Keith, said her son hadn’t had a pair of dress shoes in four or five years because he couldn’t find any that fit.

“For me it was just, it was very touching, very heartfelt, and to know that there’s somebody out there that has his back,” she told WGCL.

Zach was thankful, too, and even practiced some basketball moves with the NBA Hall of Famer.

O’Neal said he wanted to pay it forward after being helped when he was a teen.

“Bruce did it for me, and I just want to return the favor,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal previously told the Miami Herald about having his clothes custom-made for his 7-foot, 1-inch frame.