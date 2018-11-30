Charles Barkley and Shaq got into another mind-boggling argument about the best players in the NBA

caption Shaq on “Inside the NBA.” source via “Inside the NBA”/TNT

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley got into an amusing and confusing debate on “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.

After O’Neal declared the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard the second-best player in the league, Barkley asked O’Neal who the best player in the Eastern Conference is, and O’Neal said Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The rest of the crew was confused about O’Neal’s answer, as LeBron James is widely considered the best player in the NBA, and Leonard’s team is in the Eastern Conference – so O’Neal’s logic didn’t make much sense.

O’Neal stood firm that Barkley was trying to confuse him and asked him two different questions.

It’s been a quiet season on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” so far, but on Thursday night, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley once again got into funny, mind-boggling debate about the best players in the league.

During halftime of the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors game, O’Neal argued that Kawhi Leonard was the second-best player in the league. (LeBron James is widely considered the best.)

When Barkley asked who the best player in the Eastern Conference is, O’Neal said he thought it was Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

From there, the conversation spiraled out of control, as Barkley questioned O’Neal about naming Leonard, whose team is in the Eastern Conference, the second-best player in the league but Antetokounmpo the best in the East. Again, this all boils down to the idea that James is presumed to be the best player in the league, making O’Neal’s rankings confusing.

When asked who the best player in the NBA is, O’Neal said he didn’t know, but that it was either Antetokounmpo or James.

“Chuck, you can’t ever confuse me, so don’t even try,” O’Neal said.

“You confused yourself!” Barkley responded.

“I’m talking about apples; he’s asking questions about oranges,” O’Neal said.

Kenny Smith chimed in with a reference to last season’s most confusing debate about how O’Neal likes to pay for gas, saying, “If I got gas …”

Read more: Shaquille O’Neal baffled the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew while attempting to help Kenny Smith save money on gas

O’Neal eventually refused to give in to the idea that he misunderstood the question, ending the debate.

Watch the clip below: