‘Google me, Chuck!’: ‘Inside the NBA’ segment goes off the rails when Shaq and Charles Barkley go at it again

source TNT

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley once again got into a heated debate on “Inside the NBA.”

The argument turned into their championship experiences, with Barkley telling Shaq that Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carried him.

Shaq responded: “I’ve got three Finals MVPs, Chuck! Google me, Chuck!”

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” once again turned heated on Tuesday night as Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley got into a fierce debate.

The argument began when Charles Barkley said Toronto Raptors head coach Dwayne Casey needs to repair his relationship with DeMar DeRozan after sitting the star guard late in a Game 3 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before Barkley could finish his point, Shaq interrupted and said, “No he doesn’t.”

Shaq argued that DeRozan was benched for a reason and countered Barkley’s argument that a team can never win a championship unless the coach and star player get along.

“That’s not true. Me and Pat Riley never saw eye to eye, and what happened in Miami?” Shaq said, referencing his 2006 championship with the Miami Heat. Riley was the team president.

The argument soon turned into a championship experience debate, as it tends to do on “Inside the NBA.” Shaq has frequently reminded Barkley that he won four championships while Barkley did not win any.

“You got to stop babying these players,” Shaq said. “You got babied, that’s why you ain’t never win.”

Barkley responded: “I didn’t have Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant carrying me up and down the court.”

“I’ve got three Finals MVPs, Chuck!” Shaq said. “Google me, Chuck! Google me!”

It’s not the first time the two former stars have gotten heated over their careers and experiences. During the 2017 playoffs, Barkley and Shaq got into a memorable exchange in which they threatened to punch each other and throw chicken wings at one another.

In the end, it always gets resolved. Watch the clip below: