Shaq threatened to knock out Charles Barkley for taking up all of his speaking time on ‘Inside the NBA’ and sent Ernie Johnson into hysterics

Shaquille O’Neal got mad at Charles Barkley on Tuesday for taking up all of the speaking time during a segment on “Inside the NBA.”

Amid threats to knock out Barkley, O’Neal said, “It’s supposed to be 1, 2, 3, not 1, 2, 1,” referring to the speaking order.

The comment sent the show off the rails, as host Ernie Johnson laughed so hard he had to leave the desk.

Shaquille O’Neal once again went after Charles Barkley on “Inside the NBA,” this time over Barkley getting selfish with his speaking time during a segment.

During a three-minute, timed segment where the cast, including Kenny Smith, debated a topic, Barkley spoke first, then Smith, then Barkley took the reins again. By the time they got to O’Neal, there were only 30 seconds left.

O’Neal refused to speak, telling host Ernie Johnson to go back to “know-it-all.” That’s when things went off the rails.

Barkley called O’Neal “Mr. Sensitive,” to which O’Neal responded: “I ain’t Mr. Sensitive. I’m gonna knock your ass out.”

“It’s supposed to be 1, 2, 3, not 1, 2, 1,” O’Neal said of the speaking order. It was that line that sent Johnson into hysterics.

While O’Neal continued to threaten Barkley, all while Barkley laughed, Johnson even had to leave the desk momentarily.

Watch the squabble below, or as NBA on TNT dubbed it, “Shaq vs. Chuck episode 253,739,088.”