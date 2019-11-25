Inside Shaq’s stunning California home that just hit the market

caption The 5,217 square-foot home in Bell Canyon, California, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, a media room, and much more. source Crisnet

Shaq’s beautiful California home just hit the market.

source Homes.com

Located in the Los Angeles-adjacent gated community of Bell Canyon, the 5,217 square-foot home has a number of features fit for NBA royalty.

source Homes.com

The foyer is large, elegant, and open. It’s safe to say the 7-foot-1 center-turned-TV analyst would have no issue feeling comfortable with the home’s tall ceilings.

source Homes.com

The stunning kitchen is similarly bright and airy.

source Homes.com

And there’s a breakfast nook off to the side that overlooks the yard.

source Homes.com

On the other side, there’s a small family room with a flat-screen TV and fireplace.

source Homes.com

And, yeah, the fridge looks like it holds enough food to feed Shaq.

source Homes.com

The dining room has enough seating for a small team.

source Homes.com

As does this living room, which is one of many throughout the home.

source Homes.com

Here’s another that’s located just off of the foyer.

source Homes.com

Shaq’s home office is located just around the corner.

source Homes.com

If the big man needs some inspiration, all he has to do is look up at his giant portrait.

source Homes.com

As you head up the stairs, you’ll find more Shaq iconography.

source Homes.com

There are five bedrooms at Shaq’s place.

source Homes.com

This master bedroom has a comfortable-looking sitting area off to the side.

source Homes.com

And the en suite bathroom is humungous.

source Homes.com

The double vanities provide lots of extra space and a TV ensures you won’t miss your favorite shows during a bathroom break.

source Homes.com

The outside of the house is similarly impressive.

source Homes.com

The luxurious heated pool and jacuzzi are perfect for entertaining.

source Homes.com

And the manicured lawn completes a picture-perfect Southern Californian yard. A community center, state-of-the-art gym, and tennis courts are located a short walk away.

source Homes.com

The home is listed for $2.5 million.

source Homes.com

Check out the full listing here.

But it’s one of multiple Shaq has to his name. Earlier this year, he put his Florida mansion on the market for a whopping $22 million.

source The Agency

Read more: Shaq is selling his lakeside Florida mansion for $22 million, and it comes with a 17-car garage and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court – here’s a look inside

But he purchased an eight-bedroom compound in the greater Atlanta area back in 2016.

source Realtor.com

Now check out Derek Jeter’s lakeside castle that’s been on sale for more than a year: