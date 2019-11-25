Inside Shaq’s stunning California home that just hit the market

- source
- Crisnet
- Legendary NBA star and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is selling his stunning home in Southern California.
- The 5,217 square-foot home in Bell Canyon, California, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, a media room, and much more.
- It’s on the market for $2.5 million.
- Check out photos of Shaq’s home below.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories
Shaq’s beautiful California home just hit the market.
- source
- Homes.com
Located in the Los Angeles-adjacent gated community of Bell Canyon, the 5,217 square-foot home has a number of features fit for NBA royalty.
- source
- Homes.com
The foyer is large, elegant, and open. It’s safe to say the 7-foot-1 center-turned-TV analyst would have no issue feeling comfortable with the home’s tall ceilings.
- source
- Homes.com
The stunning kitchen is similarly bright and airy.
- source
- Homes.com
And there’s a breakfast nook off to the side that overlooks the yard.
- source
- Homes.com
On the other side, there’s a small family room with a flat-screen TV and fireplace.
- source
- Homes.com
And, yeah, the fridge looks like it holds enough food to feed Shaq.
- source
- Homes.com
The dining room has enough seating for a small team.
- source
- Homes.com
As does this living room, which is one of many throughout the home.
- source
- Homes.com
Here’s another that’s located just off of the foyer.
- source
- Homes.com
Shaq’s home office is located just around the corner.
- source
- Homes.com
If the big man needs some inspiration, all he has to do is look up at his giant portrait.
- source
- Homes.com
As you head up the stairs, you’ll find more Shaq iconography.
- source
- Homes.com
There are five bedrooms at Shaq’s place.
- source
- Homes.com
This master bedroom has a comfortable-looking sitting area off to the side.
- source
- Homes.com
And the en suite bathroom is humungous.
- source
- Homes.com
The double vanities provide lots of extra space and a TV ensures you won’t miss your favorite shows during a bathroom break.
- source
- Homes.com
The outside of the house is similarly impressive.
- source
- Homes.com
The luxurious heated pool and jacuzzi are perfect for entertaining.
- source
- Homes.com
And the manicured lawn completes a picture-perfect Southern Californian yard. A community center, state-of-the-art gym, and tennis courts are located a short walk away.
- source
- Homes.com
The home is listed for $2.5 million.
- source
- Homes.com
Check out the full listing here.
But it’s one of multiple Shaq has to his name. Earlier this year, he put his Florida mansion on the market for a whopping $22 million.
- source
- The Agency
Read more: Shaq is selling his lakeside Florida mansion for $22 million, and it comes with a 17-car garage and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court – here’s a look inside
But he purchased an eight-bedroom compound in the greater Atlanta area back in 2016.
- source
- Realtor.com
Now check out Derek Jeter’s lakeside castle that’s been on sale for more than a year: