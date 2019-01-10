Shaq is selling his lakeside Florida mansion for $22 million, and it comes with a 17-car garage and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court — here’s a look inside

caption Shaq bought the home for a little under $4 million in 1993. source The Agency

Retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is selling his lakeside mansion in Florida for $21.9 million.

The 12-bedroom, 35,000-square-foot house sits on three acres in the exclusive gated golf community of Isleworth, about a 30 minute drive from Orlando.

O’Neal, who retired in 2011 after making more than $286 million over his basketball career, bought the house in 1993 for a little under $4 million, according to Realtor. He put it on the market in 2018 for $28 million and later dropped the price to its current $21.9 million.

The Florida home is in the exclusive Isleworth community, a 600-acre golf club community bordering a lake that’s full of grand cypress and oak trees and lavish estates.

Here’s a look at the mansion O’Neal is selling after 26 years.

Retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is selling his lakeside mansion in Windermere, Florida, for $22 million.

Shaq bought the house back in 1993 for a little under $4 million.

The house sits on the shores of Lake Butler, in exclusive Isleworth, a gated golf community about a 30-minute drive from Orlando.

The house sits on nearly 700 feet of prime lake frontage.

A private pier with two covered boat slips stretches out onto Lake Butler.

“Designed with lake views in mind, this unparalleled Isleworth Estate stands alone for its beauty, privacy, amenities and sheer scale,” reads the listing.

Built in 1990, the 12-bedroom home spans more than 35,000 square feet.

The entryway of the home is marked by stately white columns.

The grand foyer features double, curved grand staircases and polished marble floors.

It leads into the estate’s two-story great room, which spans 1,170 square feet by itself.

The formal dining room can seat 16 people.

The home’s master bedroom has a mirrored wall, a gilded ceiling, and expansive views of the lake.

The master bathroom suite is a bath lover’s dream …

… and it’s bigger than many people’s bedrooms.

The master suite also includes a spacious walk-in closet.

The home’s 11 other bedrooms are similarly roomy and include either views of the lake …

… or of the lush Florida greenery.

Most bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.

The home has a spacious chef’s kitchen with professional appliances.

The soundproof home theater can seat at least 10.

The house includes its own cigar bar and lounge …

… complete with a walk-in cigar humidor, plenty of wine storage …

… and panoramic views of the lake.

Another “aquarium-style” room features a triangular saltwater fish tank.

As you might expect from one of the most famous NBA players of all time, the house has its very own 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court with the words “Shaq Center” printed on the floor.

There’s also a “show-room style” garage …

… which has space for at least 17 cars.

The listing photos show a room full of memorabilia from Shaq’s basketball career.

A “gentleman’s office” on the ground floor provides a workspace with serene water views.

The mansion also includes a recording studio …

… and a game room.

Outside is a 95-foot-long swimming pool that’s 15 feet deep.

A waterfall flows into the pool …

… and an outdoor BBQ space includes a grill and sink as well as underwater stools, which can make it a poolside bar.

The grounds are impeccably landscaped.

A tiki-style cabana overlooks the lake.

The real estate listings calls Shaq’s $22 million home a “one-of-a-kind estate” that “stands alone for its beauty, privacy, amenities and sheer scale.”

