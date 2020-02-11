Shaq is trying to sell his $2.5 million Los Angeles mansion on Instagram, and he’s just the latest celebrity homeowner using social media to entice potential buyers

caption Shaquille O’Neal’s Bell Canyon mansion. source Courtesy of The Agency

Shaquille O’Neal posted a video on Instagram of his $2.5 million mansion in California hoping to seek out a buyer.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home hit the market back in November 2019.

In October 2019, Justin Bieber did the same, posting a series of photos of his own Beverly Hills mansion and saying he was thinking about selling it.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has taken to Instagram to market his multimillion-dollar home in Bell Canyon, California.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has been on the market for 86 days, according to Zillow. The home was initially listed with the real-estate brokerage Compass, but as of February 7, it was moved to The Agency.

That same day, O’Neal posted a video tour of the $2.5 million mansion on his Instagram account.

“The house is walking distance from the community center, state of the art gym, and tennis courts. It can be all yours for $2.5M. For SERIOUS buyers please send an email to Sellingbellcanyon@gmail.com for more information,” he wrote in the caption.

So far, the post has nearly 3 million views and over 16,500 comments. The home is located in Bell Canyon, a gated community in Ventura County where the median home value is $1,541,904. Along with over 5,000 square feet of interior space, the property boasts a range of perks including a pool and a master suite with two walk-in closets.

In January 2019, Shaq was also selling a lakeside Florida mansion, with an asking price of $22 million. Per Zillow, that property listing was removed from the market as of June.

O’Neal isn’t the only celebrity that has advertised a home on Instagram

Back in October 2019, Justin Bieber posted a series of photos of his Beverly Hills mansion on his Instagram account saying he was thinking about selling the place.

“I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER,” Bieber wrote as one of the captions.

While the photos got over one million likes each, it’s unclear how serious the pop star was about seeking out a buyer for the 6,132-square-foot property. According to a report by TMZ, at least five prospective buyers have contacted Bieber with serious offers, but it’s unclear whether any are being considered.