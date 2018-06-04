Maria Sharapova could knock Serena Williams out of the French Open today — here’s why she says Williams ‘hated’ her throughout their rivalry

caption Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. source Getty Images

Old foes Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova come to blows in the French Open on Monday.

The match arrives on the heels of Williams responding to details about her in Sharapova’s 2017 autobiography.

Sharapova claimed Williams “hated” her for hearing her cry after beating her to the 2004 Wimbledon Championships title.

Williams slammed the book as “hearsay” and now gets the chance to write her own chapter when the pair contest a Round of 16 match at Roland-Garros.

Sharapova and Williams clash in the Round of 16 at Roland-Garros on Monday afternoon and both will be determined to win as it would punctuate their respective comebacks – Williams because of pregnancy, and Sharapova because of a drugs ban.

But victory today would perhaps taste that much sweeter because of their history – one that has been put back into the spotlight this week.

In Sharapova’s autobiography “Unstoppable: My Life so Far” published in 2017, the 31-year-old claimed Williams “hated her” for being “the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon [in 2004].”

Sharapova also wrote that she thought Williams hated her “for hearing her cry.” She added: “She’s never forgiven me for it.”

Williams was asked about the book this week. The American admitted to the tears but says other claims were “100% hearsay.”

“I have cried in the locker room many times after a loss, and that’s what I have seen a lot of people do,” Williams said, according to the BBC. “I think what happens there should definitely maybe stay there and not necessarily talk about it in a not-so-positive way in a book.

“I don’t have any negative feelings towards her, which again, was a little disappointing to see in that hearsay book… as a fan, I wanted to read the book and I was really excited for it to come out and I was really happy for her. [But] I didn’t expect to be reading a book about me, that wasn’t necessarily true.”

Williams gets a chance to write her own chapter when she returns to the court today.