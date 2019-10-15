Viacom’s Pluto TV has launched a new conservative channel, but Shari Redstone says she’s not planning a Fox News TV rival

caption Shari Redstone. source Getty

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that National Amusements president Shari Redstone, who controls Viacom and CBS, is exploring options for a conservative-leaning news network that would compete with Fox News.

Representatives for National Amusements and Viacom denied such a plan to Business Insider. A Redstone spokesperson denied the report to THR.

Redstone has met with current and former Fox News employees about the venture, according to THR.

However, a representative for the Viacom-owned streaming service Pluto TV told Business Insider that a conservative channel, called “The First,” went live on Tuesday as a “soft launch, with limited programming and marketing until the lineup has been fully implemented.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shari Redstone, the president of National Amusements, who controls both Viacom and CBS, has explored options for launching a conservative-leaning news network that would go head-to-head with Fox News, The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters and Paul Bond reported on Tuesday.

THR said Redstone – who recently spearheaded a deal to combine Viacom and CBS into ViacomCBS, which will close by the end of the year – has met with former and current Fox News personalities about the venture, including Megyn Kelly. Redstone “could rebrand one of the existing Viacom channels” for the conservative network, according to THR.

But both National Amusements and Viacom denied such a plan to Business Insider.

A Viacom representative told Business Insider that “Viacom has no intention of launching a TV news channel, conservative or otherwise.” A National Amusements representative said “the report is not true,” when asked to comment about THR’s reporting.

However, a representative for the Viacom-owned streaming service Pluto TV told Business Insider that a new conservative channel, called “The First,” went live on Tuesday as a “soft launch, with limited programming and marketing until the lineup has been fully implemented.”