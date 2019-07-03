A Florida dad’s chilling drone photo shows a shark beneath the water, swimming toward his kids

caption New Smyrna Beach, Florida, as seen from above when there wasn’t a shark in the water. source Shutterstock

A Florida dad flying a drone over his children at the beach captured a striking photo of a shark swimming toward them.

In a second image posted on Instagram, Dan Watson‘s children can be seen running toward the shore as the shark swims away.

“Definitely too close of an encounter for my liking!” Watson said in his Instagram caption.

A Florida dad and professional photographer took some chilling drone photos last Sunday, showing a shark edging closer to his children in the water.

Dan Watson took his family to Florida’s New Smyrna Beach, intending to fly the drone over his children in the water to take photos. But he quickly noticed the dark outline of a shark lurking near the kids.

Watson, without stopping to explain, asked his wife to get the kids out of the water immediately.

“I was at the edge of the water and the kids were standing in the water, and I was screaming, ‘Get out, get out, get out!'” Sally Watson told Fox 35 Orlando. “I didn’t know why, and so he immediately brings the drone to me, and shows me the frame in the drone. You see that shark swimming right at our kids. It was terrifying.”

The second photo in Watson’s Instagram post shows the children running out of the water, with the shark swimming away.

“See that dark shadow making its way straight for the short & those people? That was my view this weekend while flying my Mavic 2 Pro…” Dan Watson wrote in an Instagram post that went viral. “And oh, 3 of those people are my kids!”

He continued: “Definitely too close of an encounter for my liking!”

Though all of Watson’s children were unharmed, a surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark at the same beach on Sunday, according to local NBC affiliate WESH. The bite was minor and the surfer was not brought to a hospital.