11 ‘Shark Tank’ cleaning products that are actually useful

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

“Shark Tank” features the entrepreneurial solutions to problems people face, from poor posture and back pain to how to “shower” when you don’t have time to after your workout.

There’s almost no everyday problem people hate more than cleaning. The show has offered many products to help you clean your house and belongings, and keep them clean.

These 11 creative products from “Shark Tank” will reduce the time, effort, and even the environmental impact of your cleaning chores.

Making your home is hard enough, but cleaning it and keeping it clean is arguably the more difficult part. This chore is never discussed with much excitement, probably because no one truly enjoys cleaning.

If you watch “Shark Tank,” however, there have been a number of product pitches that could convince you otherwise and motivate you to clean your room and belongings more often.

Some address the pain of washing your dishes and water bottles and will save your arms from intense scrubbing sessions. Others are safe, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional cleaning products. You’ll also see ways to include your pets and tech devices in the cleaning party.

These 11 products from “Shark Tank” will help you keep your entire house clean.

A sanitary place for your dog to relieve itself — that cleans itself

source Chewy

The world’s first self-cleaning dog potty, best for dogs under 25 pounds, takes care of a dirty and frequent chore. You can adjust the timer to automatically change a dirty pad one, two, or three times a day, or manually change it with a push of a button. The machine will wrap and seal the waste, keeping your home clean and odor-free.

A thorough detail brush that doesn’t make a mess

source Amazon

Read our review of the Brush Hero here

From your car wheels to patio furniture to BBQ grills, the Brush Hero detail brush can clean all the hard-to-reach areas. With its steady torque and powerful scrub, it’s more reliable and less messy than screwing a brush onto a power drill. The set comes with one soft and one stiff brush head.

The original ‘Shark Tank’ wunderkind

source Amazon

The biggest success from the show is undoubtedly the Scrub Daddy. So what makes this smiley scrubber so renowned? The foam adjusts to the temperature (firm in cold water, soft in warm water) so you can switch between tough scrubbing and light cleaning, and it won’t scratch even delicate surfaces like glass, ceramic, and leather. You can use them anywhere, not just for dishes.

An ergonomic broom

source Amazon

Sweeping is a pain, especially when you realize traditional broom and dustpans don’t even catch all the dirt and debris on the floor. This special broom has electrostatic bristles to collect all types of debris, and uses a push-and-pull motion to scrape it into a foot-operated dustpan. You only need to use one hand to operate it, plus you never have to bend or stoop over.

Reusable bamboo paper towels

source Amazon

These durable, absorbent towels are an eco-friendly paper towel alternative made of organic bamboo. Each sheet looks and feels like a regular paper towel, but can be washed up to 100 times. Each roll of 30 Bambooee sheets is equivalent to 429 paper towel rolls.

A more effective splatter guard

source Frywall

Read our review of the Frywall here

While traditional splatter screens cover the pan, making it difficult to check on your food and resulting in condensation, the funnel-like Frywall surrounds the perimeter of the pan. The BPA-free silicone accessory still protects from oil splatters, while allowing you to continue cooking.

A natural detergent that’s better for the planet

source Amazon

These biodegradable, USDA-certified organic soap berries are quite a change from the liquid detergent or pods you’re used to. In addition to being non-toxic and sustainable, they’re also multi-taskers, acting as stain removers and fabric softeners. If you have sensitive skin that’s often affected by the chemicals in traditional detergent or you want to make your home more green, try Eco Nuts.

Tablets to clean the inside of your water bottle

source Amazon

We’re big advocates of using reusable water bottles and thermoses, but we have to admit they’re not always easy to clean. To clean out your bottle properly – that means all the gunk hiding in the nooks and crannies, not to mention odor buildup – fill it with warm water and drop in one Bottle Bright tablet. After 15-30 minutes, the tablet dissolves and wipes out stains, germs, and residue so your bottle is squeaky clean again.

Natural household cleaners

source Amazon

For a “Better Life” free of warning labels and harmful chemicals, shop this natural cleaning brand. Its products are so safe that you can spray them in your mouth – which is exactly what the cofounder did during his pitch. They’re free from dyes, alcohol, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, and petroleum-based cleaning agents.

A device that sanitizes your phone

source PhoneSoap

Read our review of the PhoneSoap here

In just 10 minutes, PhoneSoap kills 99.9% of the bacteria lurking on the device you bring with you everywhere. Its UV-C light technology breaks down this bacteria and reaches every inch of your phone, plus it includes a charger so you can clean and charge at the same time. The newest model, the PhoneSoap 3.0 actually lets you charge two devices at the same time.

A broom that can both sweep and scrape

source Amazon

Another sweeping product from the show is the SweepEasy, a broom with a retractable scraping tool. You can scrape off stuck-on debris, food, and other sticky substances from the ground without bending down, then sweep it away, all with the same tool. It’s safe for all hard floor surfaces.