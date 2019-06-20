9 popular food products that got their start on ‘Shark Tank’

caption Pipcorn’s mini popcorn is little and delicious. source Pipcorn Facebook

“Shark Tank” has been a platform for entrepreneurs to bring their innovative ideas to an audience of investors and millions of viewers (and potential customers) for ten seasons now.

While not every pitch lands a deal, the show has helped many companies get their feet off the ground and grow their business – some even become nationally recognized brands.

When it comes to food and drink products, “Shark Tank” has no shortage. Below, you’ll find nine standout companies that got their start in the Tank.

“Shark Tank” seems to have something for everyone, whether you’re an entrepreneur or a reality TV buff. There are plenty of comedic moments, but also tons of cool companies to discover. And, there are probably more products than you realize that got their big break on the show.

When it comes to food, it seems like there are an endless number of brands pitching reinvented snack foods, yummy new treats, or healthier versions of our favorite foods. From those stuffed bagel balls that line the shelves of your favorite coffee shop and the trendy jarred desserts everyone is eating, there have been a lot of cool food brands on “Shark Tank.” We rounded up nine of our favorites, and included their corresponding episodes in case you want to check out the deal for yourself. The sharks had some pretty good taste when choosing to strike a deal with these food entrepreneurs.

Delighted By Hummus

Dessert hummus? It may sound like a misnomer, but it’s how Makenzie Marzluff got a deal on Shark Tank. Delighted By Hummus is a line of decadent sweet spreads – think flavors like snickerdoodle and brownie batter – but made with chickpeas. It’s a healthy and delicious way to enjoy a sweet treat, while also packing in plenty of protein.

If you want to see the deal: Season 9, Episode 4

Nuts ‘n More

Nuts ‘n More is the souped-up nut butter you never knew you needed. Each tub is packed with added whey protein, flax, and Omega 3’s for an impressive nutrition label. Even better is how great they taste. Inspired by his family’s bakery, founder Pete Ferreira came up with all kinds of delicious, high-protein concoctions – from classics like peanut butter and hazelnut spread to funky flavors like birthday cake and ginger bread.

If you want to see the deal: Season 4, Episode 18

Pipcorn

This mini popcorn is as adorable as it is delicious. Pipcorn is gluten-free, whole grain, non-GMO, vegan (except for the ghee flavor), and made with all-natural ingredients. It’s made with a special variety of corn that yields mini kernels, which also happen to be much more delicate, so you don’t have to worry about kernels stuck in your teeth. Hand-popped in small batches and seasoned with yummy flavors like rosemary and truffle, it’s no wonder this unique snack got a deal.

If you want to see the deal: Season 6, Episode 9

Bantam Bagels

If you think you recognize these bagel bites, you’re probably right. After their “Shark Tank” success the brand was picked up by Starbucks and put on the shelves of every store. These doughy bagel balls stuffed with cream cheese make for an easy and delicious breakfast or snack on the go, with creative and classic combinations like onion bagel with cream cheese and an Italian blend-seasoned bagel with pesto cream cheese. You can find Bantam Bagels at Starbucks or in the freezer section of many grocery stores.

If you want to see the deal: Season 6, Episode 13

Brazi Bites

When she moved to the United States, Junea Rocha craved the tastes of Brazil where she grew up – specifically, she missed pão de queijo, a traditional Brazilian cheese bread and one of the most popular snacks in the country. To satisfy her craving, she called her mom back in Brazil and asked for the family recipe. After experimenting with local ingredients, she settled on the perfect recipe and wanted to share it with the world. Brazi Bites are naturally gluten-free and available in four delicious cheesy combinations, it’s not shocking they were a hit with the sharks.

If you want to see the deal: Season 7, Episode 9

Wicked Good Cupcakes

Cupcakes in a jar are a fun and portable way to enjoy your favorite sweet treat. Wicked Good Cupcakes packs two full cupcakes into each jar, with layers of moist cake, creamy frosting, and a variety of fillings. You can order and ship these decadent delights anywhere in the United States. They’ll show up right at your door and last for 1o days without refrigeration, and up to six months if you choose to put them in the freezer. You can even customize the labels if you want to give the jars as gifts or party favors for a special event.

If you want to see the deal: Season 4, Episode 22

Mush

After joining the workforce, co-founders Katherine and Ashley Thomas found it hard to find healthy and convenient foods to fuel them during their busy days. That’s why they created Mush – a ready-to-eat oatmeal served up in a convenient container, spoon included. Mush overnight oats are made with oats soaked in homemade nut milks, then mixed with flavorful fruits, superfoods, and spices. While many grab-and-go snacks are laden with processed ingredients, Mush is non-GMO, dairy-free, high in protein and fiber. Now sold on Amazon and in many local grocery stores, Mush is an easy way to get a nutritious bite wherever you are.

If you want to see the deal: Season 9, Episode 12

Jackson’s Honest

Jackson’s Honest was born out of a parent’s attempt to help their child. Megan and Scott Reamer were experimenting with diets to help their son Jackson’s rare autoimmune condition when they discovered the benefits of coconut oil. They began to make homemade chips with potatoes and coconut oil. The results were not just better for their son, but the whole family found them delicious. Real, honest ingredients are at the forefront of every Jackson’s Honest product, which has expanded since its “Shark Tank” success – you can now find multiple flavors of tortilla chips, potato chips, and cheese puffs.

If you want to see the deal: Season 9, Episode 2

Three Jerks Jerky

Three Jerks makes an upscale version of a classic snack: beef jerky. The founders experimented with all different cuts of meat and seasonings to make the perfect jerky. Ultimately, it’s a high-quality filet mignon that takes Three Jerks to the next level. It’s more tender, lean, and made with only natural ingredients – there are no nitrates or preservatives like you’d find in most standard beef jerky. Choose from a variety of flavors like beefy hamburger, spicy Memphis bbq, or sweet maple bourbon.

If you want to see the deal: Season 7, Episode 5