20 cool gift ideas from ‘Shark Tank’ that you can find on Amazon

source Tipsy Elves/Facebook

One of our favorite shows to spot new products and enjoy some entertaining celebrity judge banter is “Shark Tank,” which is soon returning for its tenth season.

As we’ve seen over the years, some pitches do extremely well, while others aren’t so lucky – but the fact remains that the show brings forward new and innovative ideas most of us have never considered.

That’s why the products from the show tend to make especially good gifts. They’re far from generic and they usually solve a common problem or annoyance. Conveniently, most are also available on Amazon.

If your recipient loves watching “Shark Tank,” they’ll recognize these 20 awesome gift options.

A fun outdoor game

source Spikeball/Instagram

On a beautiful sunny day at any park in the city, you’ll probably see at least one group playing this fun and active game. With rules similar to volleyball, it’s easy to learn – so the whole family can get involved. The company even holds nationwide tournaments if your recipient gets really good at the game.

A balance bike

source Amazon

Featuring a patented footrest design that helps young kids find their center of gravity, this bike builds the confidence needed to transition to riding a proper bike. The ergonomic, adjustable handles and seat will get kids comfortable and ready to ride right away. The bike weighs only eight pounds and the puncture-free tires never need air.

A Wi-Fi-compatible sous vide

source Amazon

Pair the sous vide immersion circulator with a quality piece of steak and your home cook is equipped to make a delicious dinner to remember. The sous vide can be controlled from their phone and produces precise results without fail.

A smart video doorbell

source Amazon

Ring may not have secured a deal with the Sharks, but it did strike up a deal with Amazon for over $1 billion last year, so it’s doing just fine. The smart security system has two-way talk, sends motion-activated alerts, and works with Alexa, giving homeowners the peace of mind that their house will be safe, regardless of whether they’re home.

A quirky holiday sweater

source Tipsy Elves

Founded by a former lawyer and a former dentist, the funny clothing brand Tipsy Elves exploded in popularity after its 2013 “Shark Tank” appearance and has made over $70 million to date. Its outrageous holiday sweaters, jumpsuits, and ski suits make memorable gifts for the jokesters and party animals in your life (plus they’re really comfortable).

A rapid ramen cooker

source Amazon

What seems like a gag gift has actually come in handy for many busy students, parents, and office workers because it takes away the need for a stove and dish-washing session, cooks the noodles more quickly, and requires less water. It’s the perfect size for a block of ramen and a faster, more reliable alternative to stovetop cooking.

A travel accessory that combines a hoodie with a memory foam pillow

source Amazon

The clever design of this two-in-one hoodie and memory foam pillow, which feels like their favorite fleece sweatshirt, lets them fall asleep comfortably while traveling. The hood helps block out light and noise, while the pillow provides soft neck support.

A handboard for body surfing

source Amazon

These handboards heighten the experience of body surfing by giving users more lift and faster rides. If they already love the water or regular surfing, this gift will give them a chance to try the exhilarating sport. The handboard also includes a Go Pro mounting plug so they can capture the gnarly waves of their latest ride.

An appliance that turns any beer into draft beer

source Fizzics

Using sound waves, this cool appliance turns any can or bottle of beer into fresh draft beer by turning its natural carbonation into compacted micro bubbles. All they have to do is insert their favorite beer, then pull and push the tap to receive the enhanced version of their IPA, pilsner, or stout.

A baking pan that gives them more edge pieces

source Amazon

The days of fighting over the limited number of edge pieces are over. With this unique pan, every piece has two delectable, chewy edges. Other than to make brownies, they can also use it for other desserts, pasta, or any baked good that requires some extra crust.

An oversized sweatshirt that’s basically a blanket in disguise

source The Comfy/Facebook

It’s both a blanket and a sweatshirt – and the only thing they’ll wear around the house from now on. The huge sweater is warm, fluffy Sherpa on one side and cool, silky velour on the other and can be worn either way. Unlike a Snuggie, it will never slip and it covers their entire top half (plus their legs if they want to tuck them in).

A beard oil that smells like eucalyptus and pine

source Beardbrand/Facebook

The natural blend of oils, which smells just like a stroll through the woods, conditions and shines their beard without making it greasy. A few drops should last the whole day.

A set of lace face masks

source Dermovia/Instagram

A few features set this face mask apart from all the others they’ve tried. The cotton lace mask uses clinical compression to deliver immediate and long-lasting results, like improving skin texture and elasticity, and thanks to the ear loops and chin strap, it actually stays on their face so they can go about their day as usual. The Total Rejuvenation Kit is a treatment that uses different ingredients to improve their skin in just four weeks.

A sturdy, inflatable paddle board

source Amazon

Gift an avid outdoor adventurer this premium paddle board and you’ll have a difficult time getting them to return to shore. Its design provides for better balance and stability, while a bottom fin makes it easier to maneuver. It inflates and deflates quickly, so it can be brought anywhere – but unlike many other inflatable boards, it’s strong and rigid.

A reusable smart notebook

source Amazon

The innovative tech of the Rocketbook lets them put pen to paper and organize and access those thoughts with the same convenience of digital notes. The 36-page notebook is infinitely reusable because the contents get sent to their chosen cloud service before being wiped clean with a damp cloth.

A portable campfire

source Amazon

Radiate Portable Campfire, $27.99, available at Amazon Outdoors enthusiasts and s’mores experts love this portable solution, which gets the campfire going without the pain of lugging around wood and other materials. The convenient and compact fire won’t get smokey, and it extinguishes with a quick cover of the lid.

Adorable leather moccasins

source Freshly Picked/Instagram

The creator of the cutest little baby shoes you’ve ever seen got her start picking up yard sale leather scraps and selling on Etsy. Today, parents everywhere are obsessed with the unique and comfortable 100% leather designs that infuse style into their baby’s every step.

A temperature-regulating machine that goes under their bed

source Amazon

As an engineer who developed the heating and cooling systems of NASA spacesuits, the creator of BedJet has the perfect background to improve the sleep experience. Since temperature often impedes a good night’s sleep, the BedJet blows hot or cold air onto the bed and over their body and creates “biorhythm sleep sequences” throughout the night.

An organic kombucha brewing kit

source The Kombucha Shop/Facebook

If you notice they always have a bottle of kombucha in their hand, they might enjoy learning about the process, making it themselves, and experimenting with different flavors at home. The Kombucha Shop says it provides more educational material than any other kit on the market, and its cultures use only purified water, organic sugar, organic teas and organic kombucha starter.

A better protein mixing bottle

source Amazon

The problem with traditional plastic protein powder shakers is that they tend to absorb odor and won’t keep the contents cold. Former NFL player Chris Gronkowski’s stainless steel water bottle is double-insulated, spill-proof, and odor-free – the upgrade that gym rats deserve.

