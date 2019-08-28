23 cool gift ideas from ‘Shark Tank’ that you can get from Amazon

caption Tipsy Elves’ outrageous holiday sweaters and onesies make memorable gifts for the jokesters and party animals in your life (plus they’re really comfortable). source Tipsy Elves/Facebook

If you gift a product that has been featured on the show “Shark Tank,” then you know it’ll be both creative and practical.

Games, kitchen tools, skin-care products, and food are all thoughtful gifts you can give to the “Shark Tank” fan in your life.

One of our favorite shows to spot new products and enjoy some entertaining celebrity judge banter is “Shark Tank,” which is soon returning for its 11th season.

As we’ve seen over the years, some pitches do extremely well, while others aren’t so lucky – but the fact remains that the show brings forward new and innovative ideas most of us have never considered.

That’s why the products from the show tend to make especially good gifts. They’re far from generic and they usually solve a common problem or annoyance. Conveniently, most are also available on Amazon.

Most of these items are available with two-day shipping, so don’t stress too hard about scrambling for a last-minute gift – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

If your gift recipient loves watching “Shark Tank,” they’ll recognize these 23 awesome gift ideas.

A travel accessory that combines a hoodie with a memory foam pillow

The clever design of this two-in-one hoodie and memory foam pillow, which feels like their favorite fleece sweatshirt, lets them fall asleep comfortably while traveling. The hood helps block out light and noise, while the pillow provides soft neck support.

A baking pan that gives them more edge pieces

The days of fighting over the limited number of edge pieces are over. With this unique pan, every piece has two delectable, chewy edges. Other than to make brownies, they can also use it for other desserts, pasta, or any baked good that requires some extra crust.

A fun outdoor game

On a beautiful sunny day at any park in the city, you’ll probably see at least one group playing this fun and active game. With rules similar to volleyball, it’s easy to learn – so the whole family can get involved. The company even holds nationwide tournaments if your recipient gets really good at the game.

A set of lace face masks

A few features set this face mask apart from all the others they’ve tried. The cotton lace mask uses clinical compression to deliver immediate and long-lasting results, like improving skin texture and elasticity, and thanks to the ear loops and chin strap, it actually stays on their face so they can go about their day as usual. The Clear Complexion Kit is a treatment that uses different ingredients to improve their skin in just four weeks.

A funny gift box

The Prank Pack isn’t the actual gift, but it is a funny way to prank your recipient and trick them into thinking they’re receiving a strange or gimmicky present. The co-founder is a former writer at The Onion, so expect nothing less than hilarious fake products and product descriptions that your recipient will have to pretend to enjoy.

Rich, dessert-like peanut butter spread packed with protein

For the family’s resident sweet tooth or fitness enthusiast, get these chunky, sweet-and-salty peanut butter spreads. They contain whey protein isolate, providing 11 grams of protein per serving, and they’re low-sugar and low-carb. Spread the creative flavors, which include birthday cake and ginger bread, over pancakes or fruit, or enjoy them straight out of the jar.

A balance bike

Featuring a patented footrest design that helps young kids find their center of gravity, this bike builds the confidence needed to transition to riding a proper bike. The ergonomic, adjustable handles and seat will get kids comfortable and ready to ride right away. The bike weighs only eight pounds and the puncture-free tires never need air.

A quirky holiday sweater

Founded by a former lawyer and a former dentist, the funny clothing brand Tipsy Elves exploded in popularity after its 2013 “Shark Tank” appearance and has made over $70 million to date. Its outrageous holiday sweaters, jumpsuits, and ski suits make memorable gifts for the jokesters and party animals in your life (plus they’re really comfortable).

A beach towel that gives back

This beautiful 100% Turkish cotton towel also works as a throw or wall tapestry. It’s thin and compact, but durable. Plus, the company donates 10% of profits to help preserve marine life.

An appliance that turns any beer into draft beer

Using sound waves, this cool appliance turns any can or bottle of beer into fresh draft beer by turning its natural carbonation into compacted micro bubbles. All they have to do is insert their favorite beer, then pull and push the tap to receive the enhanced version of their IPA, pilsner, or stout.

A sturdy, inflatable paddle board

Gift an avid outdoor adventurer this premium paddle board and you’ll have a difficult time getting them to return to shore. Its design provides for better balance and stability, while a bottom fin makes it easier to maneuver. It inflates and deflates quickly, so it can be brought anywhere – but unlike many other inflatable boards, it’s strong and rigid.

A reusable smart notebook

The innovative tech of the Rocketbook lets them put pen to paper and organize and access those thoughts with the same convenience of digital notes. The 36-page notebook is infinitely reusable because the contents get sent to their chosen cloud service before being wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Adorable leather moccasins

The creator of the cutest little baby shoes you’ve ever seen got her start picking up yard sale leather scraps and selling on Etsy. Today, parents everywhere are obsessed with the unique and comfortable 100% leather designs that infuse style into their baby’s every step.

A temperature-regulating machine that goes under their bed

As an engineer who developed the heating and cooling systems of NASA spacesuits, the creator of BedJet has the perfect background to improve the sleep experience. Since temperature often impedes a good night’s sleep, the BedJet blows hot or cold air onto the bed and over their body and creates “biorhythm sleep sequences” throughout the night.

A better protein mixing bottle

The problem with traditional plastic protein powder shakers is that they tend to absorb odor and won’t keep the contents cold. Former NFL player Chris Gronkowski’s stainless steel water bottle is double-insulated, spill-proof, and odor-free – the upgrade that gym rats deserve.

A drink accessory that keeps their beer cold

Is there anything more frustrating to an avid beer drinker than a cold one that’s less than cold in just half an hour? The insulated stainless steel BottleKeeper, complete with bottle opener, keeps their beer colder for a longer period of time. It’s also a smart way to protect against drops and spills.

A WiFi-enabled sous vide cooker

This sous vide connects to your phone to make sous vide cooking more streamlined than ever. You can create and send recipes to the machine and precisely control the temperature from your phone with the app, letting you keep tabs on your meal even when you’re not in the kitchen.

An all-in-one water sports board

This versatile board lets all ages and skill levels enjoy the exhilaration of skimming across the water. It can be used as a knee board, water skis, or a wake board, or ridden lying down. Whichever position they choose, they’ll feel comfortable and safe during the ride.

A smart video doorbell

Ring may not have secured a deal with the Sharks, but it did strike up a deal with Amazon for over $1 billion last year, so it’s doing just fine. The smart security system has two-way talk, sends motion-activated alerts, and works with Alexa, giving homeowners the peace of mind that their house will be safe, regardless of whether they’re home.

A suction silicone place mat

Parents will appreciate any help given this holiday season. The place mat stays right in place on any flat surface, making it that much easier to get food from the plate into their child’s mouth.

A back support belt

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan can’t recommend this posture corrector enough. If your recipient suffers from back pain, this ergonomic belt provides the relief they’ll need.

A rapid ramen cooker

What seems like a gag gift has actually come in handy for many busy students, parents, and office workers because it takes away the need for a stove and dish-washing session, cooks the noodles more quickly, and requires less water. It’s the perfect size for a block of ramen and a faster, more reliable alternative to stovetop cooking.

A pair of lightweight running sandals

After constantly getting injured while running, cofounder Steven Sashen switched to barefoot running and loved the effects, so he created a thin running sandal. These comfortable and supportive shoes are great for runners and could inspire them to kick-start their 2019 running goals. They can also be used for outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking.