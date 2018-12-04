15 ‘Shark Tank’ home products that are actually useful

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Pictured: Rapid Ramen Cooker, $7.99, available at Amazon source Amazon

Ten seasons in and hundreds of products later, the show “Shark Tank” continues to entertain us as well as the panel of celebrity investors with creative pitches. However, that doesn’t always mean the products are actually good. Some end up being a little too creative or out-there and border on plain gimmicky or “Who would even use that?”

We looked through all the “Shark Tank” products available for purchase and came away with a selection of star products for the home that made us curse and ask ourselves, “Why didn’t we think of this earlier?”

Many solve for the wasteful design of many common products you already use, while others address the annoying inconveniences that everyone experiences.

Check out the “Shark Tank” home products that are worth buying below.

A spring-loaded laundry hamper

source Amazon

This hamper drops down as you add clothes and rises as you remove them, meaning doing laundry will no longer be that uncomfortable chore you never look forward to. It eases the strain on your lower back, so it’s especially great for expecting mothers, people with bad backs, and the elderly.

A self-cleaning dog potty

source Amazon

If you’ve already tried many indoor potty training systems, your search ends here with the world’s first self-cleaning dog potty. You can adjust the timer to automatically change a dirty pad one, two, or three times a day, or manually change it with a push of a button. The machine will wrap and seal the waste, keeping your home clean and odor-free. It’s best for dogs under 25 pounds.

A rapid ramen cooker

source Amazon

Granted ramen is already a pretty convenient meal to make, this tool makes the process even easier. The water line stops you from overfilling the bowl, the bowl doesn’t get overly hot, and you don’t need to use a pot and stove. It’s perfect for anyone who doesn’t have access to a kitchen, including students living in dorms and office workers.

A tiny spatula to get every last drop of sauce or makeup

source Amazon

Think about all the ketchup, nail polish, and foundation that goes wasted because you can’t get to the last remnants in the bottle. This small tool helps you get in all the nooks and crannies of bottles – so you’re really getting your money’s worth.

A zip-up bedding set

source Amazon

It usually takes at least a few attempts to get your children to make their beds. There’s no excuse with this bedding set because the fitted sheet and comforter are zipped together into one unit.

A wine preserver

source Amazon

You won’t feel pressured to finish an entire bottle of wine thanks to these tools. The intelli-stoppers and grip-touch pump work together to remove the precise amount of air from wine bottles so your wine won’t go bad. The red indicator warns you if air enters the bottle, and it’s designed to hold a seal for over a week.

Reusable bamboo paper towels

source Amazon

These durable, absorbent towels are an eco-friendly paper towel alternative made of organic bamboo. Each sheet looks and feels like a regular paper towel, but can be washed up to 100 times. Each roll of 30 Bambooee sheets is equivalent to 429 paper towel rolls.

A suction silicone placemat

source Amazon

The fact that you just spent an hour lovingly cooking a homemade meal and even organized it into easy-to-eat compartments often means nothing to a baby or toddler, who can hurl dinner to the floor in one easy swoop. This placemat will stay right in place on any flat surface, making it that much easier to get food from the plate into your child’s mouth.

A home gym rack

source PRx Performance

This profile rack transforms any small space into your own gym. It comes with 11-gauge steel uprights and a 42″ kipping pull-up bar and can be folded away when not in use.

A smart baby changing pad and scale

source Amazon

It’s easier than ever to track your baby’s development with this modern nursery innovation. The soft foam pad tracks changes in weight to the .25 of an ounce and automatically syncs with the Hatch Baby app so you can view progress and learn new insights about your baby. The product grew out of the co-founder’s own experience as a mother when she couldn’t tell whether she was breastfeeding enough.

A natural flea and tick spray for your pets

source Wondercide Facebook

Wondercide, a safe and natural alternative to monthly chemical treatments, was conceived after the founder’s dog got pesticide poisoning from a vet-subscribed flea and tick treatment. It has no toxic effects, won’t stain fur or flooring, and comes in fresh lemongrass, cedar, and rosemary scents.

Damage-free poster and picture hangers

source Amazon

Hang up all your movie posters, concert posters, and photos without ruining them or the wall with these magnetic stickers. Just place the sticker on the wall, then place the magnet and poster over the sticker. It works on all different types of wall textures.

A WiFi-enabled sous vide

source Amazon

This sous vide connects to your phone to make sous vide cooking more streamlined than ever. You can create and send recipes to the machine and precisely control the temperature from your phone with the app, letting you keep tabs on your meal even when you’re not in the kitchen.

Eco-friendly bamboo chopsticks

source Amazon

Unlike most disposable chopsticks, which are made from wood, Cropsticks use bamboo, which grows back after it’s chopped. They’re designed for a better dining experience: snap the top end off and use it as a chopsticks rest, then enjoy your food without getting the usual wooden splinters.

Pre-cut parchment sheets

source Amazon

You’ve baked a beautiful cake, but now you’re faced with the trouble of getting it out without ruining it. This parchment paper is cut in a unique shape that lets you lift your baked goods out of the pan in a breeze. You won’t have to worry about greasing the bottom enough or cutting the parchment paper yourself. If you bake a lot, you’ll love this product.