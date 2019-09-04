This 40-inch TV from Sharp is only $150 at Best Buy right now — and it has Roku built in

source Roku Instagram

A great TV can often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars – but thankfully there are a few great options for those who don’t want to spend more than $150.

For a limited time, you can get a TV worth $250 for $150, thanks to an impressive deal from Best Buy.

The TV comes with Roku, a system that allows you to stream content through your favorite apps (like Netflix and Hulu).

In the market for a new TV and don’t want to shell out too much cash? Best Buy has a new deal for a 40-inch Sharp TV, and it’s well worth considering if you want a decent TV with smart technology for under $150. And no, that price isn’t a typo. While the TV is normally $250, Best Buy has discounted it to an impressive $149.99.

There are plenty of things to like about this TV deal. For starters, the TV comes with the Roku operating system, so it’s easy to install your favorite smart streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Roku also integrates with the likes of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can control your TV with your voice.

The TV has plenty of connectivity for other devices, like gaming consoles, too. There are three HDMI ports, so even if you have a PS4, Xbox, and a Nintendo Switch, you should be able to plug them all in at once. There’s also a USB port for powering other smaller devices, which is a nice touch.

A 40-inch TV isn’t massive, but it should be more than enough for most small- and medium-sized rooms. It’s a great option for the spare room or bedroom, too, in case you’d rather hold off to get something larger for the living room.