A sharp-eyed redditor spotted Singapore’s iconic skyline in the trailer for HBO’s Westworld, based on a futuristic pseudo-utopia

A still image from the trailer for HBO’s third season of Westworld featuring Singapore’s skyline in the background. YouTube/HBO

Singapore’s central business district skyline is nothing short of mesmerising and apparently also futuristic-looking.

In fact, it’s impressive enough to warrant a surprise appearance in the trailer for the third season of HBO’s science fiction television series Westworld.

On Wednesday (May 20), HBO released the trailer on its YouTube channel to announce the arrival of the show’s latest season in 2020.

Amidst the visual spectacle of the 1.5 minute-long snippet of Westworld III, a sharp-eyed redditor, who goes by the handle cherenkov_blue, managed to spot the familiar backdrop of the Singapore skyline at the trailer’s 50-second mark not long after the release.

He uploaded a screenshot of it onto the Singapore Reddit page and later explained that what gave it away was the Maybank Tower with its “yellow banner” that could be seen in the right half of the scene.

He added that the initial observation led him to look out for other familiar landmarks such as the UOB towers and HSBC Building that are situated close to the Maybank Tower.

He also noted that the scene’s point of view faces the Raffles Place area across the Singapore River, possibly in close proximity to where the Esplanade or Marina Bay Floating Platform would be.

Another redditor BT-Reddit, pointed out that the skyline may be only partially Singaporean.

In a comment, the redditor said that only the right half of the screenshot showed Singapore, starting from where the UOB Plaza One building is. The image is flipped laterally, producing a mirror image of what it actually looks like from Esplanade jetty.

Yet, the production team had decided not to “flip” the HSBC Building, BT-Redditor added.

cherenkov_blue’s post, which was made on the same day of the trailer’s release, has garnered over 750 upvotes and more than 50 comments.

Several Reddit users have expressed their agreement with the show’s use of Singapore’s skyline to complement Westworld’s cyberpunk style and futuristic premise.

Business Insider has reached out to HBO Asia for comment.

