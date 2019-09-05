People are posting hilarious #SharpieGate memes to mock Trump for displaying an altered map of Hurricane Dorian

caption U.S. President Trump shows a map of Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory altered with a black Sharpie. source Reuters

The Internet ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump with the hashtag #SharpieGate after an official NOAA forecast appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie to incorrectly show Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory passing by Alabama.

Trump has spent the last several days doubling down on a baseless Sunday tweet claiming that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian, writing, “in addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

Read more: White House photo shows Trump being briefed with accurate Hurricane Dorian map before it was altered to include Alabama

Even after being rebuked by the National Weather Service, Trump continued to argue that it was initially possible for Alabama to be affected by Dorian, which caused at least 21 fatalities and leveled entire islands in the Bahamas over the weekend.

Rather than simply acknowledge his mistake, Trump went on to attack the media and claim that Alabama was initially forecasted to be in Dorian’s path -culminating in the Sharpie-altered map appearing in an official Oval Office briefing.

Here are some of the best #SharpieGate tweets and memes:

Trump releases photo showing how windmills cause cancer. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/7rN8YHO488 — BHall (@bhall001) September 5, 2019

WH Press Secretary just released a newly discovered photo of Trump Inauguration. #sharpiegate #sharpie pic.twitter.com/iPmohGJ2QP — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) September 4, 2019

A recently Trump-appointed judge has just found Donald Trump completely innocent of all #SharpieGate charges … well ahead of any investigation, actual charges or trial. "His hands are simply too large to use a sharpie!" … the judge wrote. pic.twitter.com/PIvxyFXwHN — John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) September 5, 2019

Trump confirms that FLOTUS has “never been happier.” #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/yxzdUWWHIo — Herb Ertlinger Esq. (@gdimelow) September 5, 2019

The president was spotted walking the family dog today. He’s full blooded sharpie. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/s1SHBuBBhq — Hillbilly (@aohillbilly) September 5, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. speaking to a packed arena last Thursday.#SharpieGate pic.twitter.com/bpIkAUm2gr — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 5, 2019

