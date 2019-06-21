Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dropped a sultry new music video, and fans can’t stop rooting for them to couple up

caption Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the People’s Choice Awards on January 6, 2016. source Mike Windle/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dropped a music video for their latest single “Señorita” on Friday, June 21.

Fans of the pop stars are reacting to the sultry video and rooting for the two to date in real life on Twitter.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released the sultry music video for their latest collaboration, “Señorita,” on Friday – and fans can’t stop rooting for them to spark a true-life romance.

The video opens with a leather jacket-clad Mendes hopping off of a motorbike and going into a diner where Cabello is a waitress. Once the two lock eyes, the video follows their intense romance.

Fans of the singer-songwriters – who previously collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” – have taken to Twitter and resurfaced “Shawmila” (a combination of Shawn and Camilain the vein of nicknames for actual couples).

#señorita isn’t even out yet and it slowly turning me into a shawmilla stan pic.twitter.com/8cszXrCbaX — ;Laura"₃₈ (@Lauramndes) June 20, 2019

if shawn mendes and camila cabello aren’t dating then what is the point — villanelle lover (@tracesofswift) June 20, 2019

I ship Shawmilla soo much!!! — Faiza (@faiza_fj) June 21, 2019

I-I- I DONT KNOW HOW TO CONATIN MYSELF MY SHAWMILLA HEART IS ALL THE WAY FUCKED UP I- IM JUST SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/1jzXXCJmZa — ???????????????? (@JaneDoe_05) June 21, 2019

Its been 4 years since I stan Shawmilla… after this VideoClip I dont know if i will survive #Señorita — señoritabea (@beaortriz) June 20, 2019

THE SHAWMILLA STAN IN ME IS THRIVING — Maddie ???? (@sweethesmendes) June 21, 2019

All the shawmilla Stans right now pic.twitter.com/XCJ45R4hwo — seniorita???? (@honestflicker) June 21, 2019

shawmila fanfic writers logging back onto wattpad after watching the #señorita music video pic.twitter.com/p6tCa7fm9t — camille (@galoremendes) June 21, 2019

Mendes and Cabello have always talked about their friendship as strictly that – a friendship. When they appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” back in 2015, they insisted they weren’t dating. Cabello even said that Mendes calls her “kid.”

Although Cabello is private about her personal relationship status, she has been linked to Matthew Hussey, an author and a dating coach, since 2018.

Mendes, on the other hand, has maintained that he’s single and isn’t “chasing” a relationship. He was previously linked to model Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) after they attended the Met Gala together in 2018, and before she married Justin Bieber. Since then, he told Rolling Stone magazine that he’d rather not put a label into what they were.

Watch the music video for “Señorita” below.