Shawn Mendes had the most casual reaction to a video of him falling flat on his face during a performance

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-
Shawn Mendes won best collaboration with Camila Cabello at the 2019 AMAs.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

  • On Friday, Shawn Mendes kicked off the South American leg of his tour in São Paulo, Brazil.
  • At one point during the performance, as Mendes was running through the crowd, he fell flat on his face.
  • Brazilian music journalist Gabe Simas caught the accident on video and posted it on Twitter.
  • Later, a Mendes fan account re-posted the video and asked the singer, “how did the floor taste?”
  • “LOL wow,” Mendes replied. “Tasted bad.”
  • Watch the video below.