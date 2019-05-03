Shawn Mendes just starting watching ‘GoT’ and called the hit HBO show ‘Game of Throne’

- source
- Shawn Mendes, who released a new single called “If I Can’t Have You,” sat down for an interview with SiriusXM on Thursday.
- He spoke about HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which is currently in its eighth and final season, but referred to it as “Game of Throne.”
- “Everyone’s gonna really be unhappy with me for this, but I haven’t watched a single episode of ‘Game of Throne’ until the last season,” the 20-year-old singer said. “I started on the last season, so I watched the last three episodes with no backstory.”
Believe it or not, @ShawnMendes has never seen an episode of @GameOfThrones until this season. ❄️???? #IfICantHaveYou pic.twitter.com/nktwLKz7jW
— SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) May 3, 2019