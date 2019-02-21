Shawn Mendes thanked the UK because he was old enough to drink at the 2019 BRIT Awards

caption Shawn Mendes at the 2019 BRIT Awards. source Getty/Tolga Akmen

Shawn Mendes is 20 years old, which means he’s too young to drink legally in the US.

In the UK, however, the legal drinking age is 18.

At the BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday, Mendes thanked the UK as he enjoyed a glass of wine.

Comedian host Jack Whitehall encouraged the singer to get “bladdered,” an instruction which may have been lost on the Canadian.

At the star-studded award ceremony, which took place at London’s O2 arena on Wednesday February 21, Mendes was seen enjoying the wine on offer.

“At the Grammy’s, you weren’t old enough to drink,” said the event’s host, comedian Jack Whitehall, while interviewing Mendes at his table for the evening.

“No, but I am here,” Mendes responded, reaching for his glass of white wine.

“I have wine right here, thank you, UK, for this, thank you.”

Mendes is Canadian, so despite not being able to drink in the US, he’s able to enjoy alcohol back home.

caption Shawn Mendes enjoys a glass of wine at the 2019 BRIT Awards while being interviewed by Jack Whitehall. source YouTube/BRITs

Whitehall made a couple of particularly British jokes which may or may not have been lost on the singer.

He offered Mendes a bottle of blue WKD, which is an iconic drink amongst British youths and an intrinsic part of growing up in the UK for many.

Whitehall also suggested Mendes make the most of being in the UK and get “absolutely bladdered,” meaning very drunk.

Needless to say, the singer looked mildly perplexed by Whitehall’s British humour, simply responding, “Sure, sure.”

Whether Mendes did get bladdered as the night went on is unknown, however the tables certainly weren’t short on booze: Laurent Perrier Champagne, Grey Goose vodka, wines, Malibu, Camden Hells beer, Becks beer, and more were all on offer, ensuring the A-list guests were kept well lubricated all night.