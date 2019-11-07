Shay Mitchell ‘surprised’ by the ‘reactive and aggressive’ mom-shaming she got when she attended Drake’s birthday party

Shay Mitchell opened up about the “mommy-shaming” she faced after attending Drake‘s 33rd birthday party with her boyfriend Matte Babel following the birth of their daughter, Atlas.

“My daughter had been born for several weeks, and when Matte and I chose to take our night out, which was an hour and a half, it surprised me that people chose to be so reactive and aggressive and assume the absolute worst about us – and, more so, me,” she told Vogue.

She added: “There are real issues in the world, and I wish people would stop jumping to extreme conclusions about things that aren’t their business, but Matte and I just choose to ignore it because we couldn’t be happier right now.”

Mitchell attended the rapper’s party on October 23, three days after she revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child.

Shay Mitchell opened up about the mom-shaming she faced after attending Drake’s 33rd birthday party with boyfriend Matte Babel after the birth of their daughter, Atlas.

“It concerns me that people are so quick to pass judgment on others, especially without knowing any facts, and behind the protection of the screen,” the “Pretty Little Liars” actress told Vogue.

She continued: “My daughter had been born for several weeks, and when Matte and I chose to take our night out, which was an hour and a half, it surprised me that people chose to be so reactive and aggressive and assume the absolute worst about us – and, more so, me.”

The “You” star told the magazine that she and her boyfriend aren’t letting the negativity get to them.

“There are real issues in the world, and I wish people would stop jumping to extreme conclusions about things that aren’t their business, but Matte and I just choose to ignore it because we couldn’t be happier right now,” she said, adding, “For me, I’m going to do exactly what I feel is right for my family.”

Mitchell attended the celebratory event on October 23, three days after revealing on Instagram that she welcomed her baby girl. Her social media post did not disclose the actual date her child was born.

Fans appeared to assume that she shared the announcement the same day she gave birth, and thus criticized the timing of her going out to party with Drake.

Mitchell’s comments come after she addressed the backlash in a video on October 29.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” Mitchell said in the video as she scrolled through her Instagram comments.

“It wasn’t three days,” she added, noting that she waited to announce the birth of her daughter.

