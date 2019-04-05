caption Zachary Levi stars in “Shazam.” source Warner Bros.

“Shazam” is the latest movie to be released that’s inspired by characters from DC Comics.

Asher Angel stars as Billy Baston, a 14-year-old who gets powers from a wizard and transforms into an adult superhero (played by Zachary Levi).

“Shazam” is the latest superhero movie to hit the big screen based on a DC Comics character. The film focuses on a 14-year-old named Billy Baston (played by Asher Angel) who’s been in and out of different foster homes and finally lands at Vasquez household with his best friend, Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Glazer).

Billy’s life changes when he meets a Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) to transfer his powers to the teenager, turning him into an adult superhero named Shazam (Zachary Levi).

Here’s what the cast of “Shazam” looks like in real life.

Zachary Levi stars as the titular character in “Shazam,” who has super speed and can manipulate electricity.

He also wears a bulletproof suit and has super strength.

In real life, Levi isn’t clean-shaven like his superhero character.

You might recognize him as the voice of Eugene in Disney’s “Tangled” or as the titular lead on NBC’s “Chuck.”

Asher Angel plays Billy Baston, a foster child who turns into Shazam by uttering the superhero’s name.

Unlike brooding superheroes who see their abilities as a burden, Billy is excited by his powers.

Angel dressed sharp with a shiny red suit at the “Shazam” premiere.

The 16-year-old actor rose to fame for his role as Jonah on Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack.”

The movie’s villain, Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, is portrayed by Mark Strong.

He wears a leather coat and wants to steal Shazam’s powers.

Strong isn’t as menacing in real life. He also doesn’t have a glowing eye.

Strong starred as Merlin in the “Kingsman” movies.

Jack Dylan Grazer plays Billy’s best friend, Freddy Freeman.

Freddy is obsessed with superheroes and films Shazam as he performs a series of tests to determine the extent of his powers.

Grazer wore a sophisticated, patterned suit to the “Shazam” premiere.

Glazer also stars as Eddie Kaspbrak in the “It” movies.

Djimon Hounsou stars as The Wizard Shazam.

He passes his powers onto Billy when they meet at the Rock of Eternity.

Hounsou doesn’t have the long hair and beard that the Wizard does.

He’s also more likely to crack a smile than his character.

The youngest child living at the foster home, Darla Dudley, is played by Faithe Herman.

She’s really happy when Billy joins her family and discovers that he’s Shazam early on.

10-year-old Herman glammed up with a fluffy purple dress and matching eyeshadow at the premiere.

She currently stars as Annie Pearson on the award-winning NBC show “This Is Us.”

Mary Bromfield, the oldest foster child, is portrayed by Grace Fulton.

In the movie, she’s in the process of applying to colleges.

The 22-year-old actress is all smiles in real life.

She starred in the 2017 horror movie “Annabelle: Creation.”

Ian Chen stars as Eugene Choi, another one of the foster children.

He’s an avid gamer.

Chen’s haircut is a little different in real life and he doesn’t wear glasses.

You may recognize him from ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Jovan Armand plays Pedro Peña, who’s the most shy and reserved of the foster kids.

He’s the opposite of Darla, who’s quite bubbly.

Armand’s hair is shorter on the sides.

He wore a lightning bolt necklace to the “Shazam” premiere.

The parents, Rosa Vasquez and Victor Vasquez, are portrayed by Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews.

They are former foster kids, so they understand their children.

Milans wore a shimmering white dress and her hair in a high bun at the “Shazam” premiere.

Milans previously starred on the series “No Tomorrow.”

Andrews lets his hair loose in real life, rather than keep it tied up.

Fans of “The Walking Dead” know the 34-year-old as Jerry.