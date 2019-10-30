Sheen Cher Crowned Miss World Singapore 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 October 2019 – Sheen Cher, who stands at a statuesque 1.76m, will be representing Singapore in the Miss World 2019 Grand Final in London, United Kingdom this December.

Sheen was named Miss World Singapore 2019 during the Miss World Singapore 2019 Grand Coronation Night held at Mediacorp Studio. Completing the winners are Rafillah Rapit (1st Princess), a final-year student at the National University of Singapore majoring in Political Science and Janna Tan (2nd Princess), a business analyst and a remarkable cancer survivor. The other candidates who made it to the Top 5 are Trishala Nar Singh and Kareena Kaur.

“I am very well-travelled because of my insatiable thirst for knowledge. I studied abroad, gained exposure to the world and met different people from all walks of life. I developed a keen interest to understand people’s culture, ethnicity and am always so proud to share with others the cultural diversity of Singapore,” said Sheen.

The 22-year-old beauty queen recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland. While studying abroad for several years, she has been actively involved in numerous charitable works in countries she lived in, supporting underprivileged children and families.

Presented by Celebrity Group and Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX), Miss World Singapore is more than just a mainstream beauty pageant. It is a beauty festival focusing on empowerment of young women and its Beauty With A Purpose mission, inculcating good social values in the world today.

“The Miss World Singapore Organization has created an amazing platform for all of us young women to be empowered to create positive change in our society. I want to use this opportunity to reach out to children suffering from brain tumours, to help raise awareness for those in need,” Sheen added.

Since 2018, Miss World Singapore has moved to a new frontier under the leadership of a new licensee and National Director — Sean Wong, PBM, a renowned social entrepreneur and award-winning singer-songwriter. A Singapore Honoree of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons Of The World Award in 2012 and a recipient of the Spirit of Enterprise Award in 2006, Sean was recently conferred the prestigious Public Service Medal.

“In line with Miss World Organization Founder and Chairman Julia Morley’s Beauty With A Purpose mission, we have been focusing our efforts on providing opportunities for our beauty queens to serve the community and impact the lives of others. Each contestant will submit a Beauty With A Purpose project idea and our organization will support the best proposals with the necessary resources and funds, so that these projects may be carried out to help those in need. Sheen Cher is an outstanding young lady with the attributes of elegance, compassion, empathy and grace to be an ambassador championing meaningful social causes. I am certain we will have another exceptional year, with her potentially making waves at the world final in London this December,” said Sean Wong.

“Being Miss World is one of the most demanding jobs, but it is also one of the most rewarding. Visiting every continent in the world, her role as an ambassador for Beauty with a Purpose is to raise money and focus attention on issues and problems that affect women and children. The winner will require the ability to translate all that she sees into words that can inspire others. She will need stamina as her program requires great dedication and perseverance. She will need a sense of humour in the most difficult times as she tries to bring hope to those in need,” said Julia Morley.

The Beauty With A Purpose Charity Gala was held on 8 September 2019 at the Resorts World Sentosa Ballroom, organised by registered charity Sian Chay Medical Institution in collaboration with Miss World Singapore, to raise funds for the elderly and needy families in Singapore. The highly-anticipated event, which was attended by 1,500 guests, was graced by Guest of Honour Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC, with Julia Morley, reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce de León and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar as special guests. The Miss World Singapore 2019 Top 14 Finalists participated in a charity fashion show, dressed in ravishing casual chic outfits and stunning evening gowns by famed celebrity couturiers Chen Kah Lee and Heng Nam Nam. Close to $3 million were raised and these donations were directed to the To’ Puan Dr. Tsao Sui Lan Memorial Endowment Fund which provides free medical treatments to the underprivileged families in Singapore.

The Contribution to World Peace Philanthropy Award was presented to Julia Morley by Mr Ong Ye Kung and Chairman of Sian Chay Medical Institution Mr Toh Soon Huat, JP, BBM, PVPA, in recognition of her outstanding humanitarian works all around the world.

As the winner of Miss World Singapore 2019, Sheen bagged $10,000 in cash and received over $20,000 worth of prizes, including a one-year artist management contract, a one-month trip to London, plus products and services sponsored by S Aesthetics Clinic, Zing Media, KKAHLEEInoe, Heng Nam Nam Boutique, Jeric Salon, LT Pro, Mast Fitness, Elaine Heng Image Consultancy, Vanessa Tan, STAND, Bellydance Extraordinaire, TKS N Sons and Teck Photo.

The esteemed judges for the national final included Sir Dr. Jeffrey Lin (CEO and Co-Founder of GCOX), Adelyne Velvet (Managing Director of Celebrity Group), Datin Sharel Ho (Managing Director of DeFred Jewellers), Jeric See (Artistic Director of Jeric Salon), Chen Kah Lee (Co-Founder of Heng Nam Nam Boutique), Dr. Sii Sik Liong (Director of S Aesthetics Clinic), Jamila Wang (Founder of Bellydance Extraordinaire), Elaine Heng (Founder of Elaine Heng Image Consultancy), Vanessa Tan (presenter, speaker and coach), Eilania Lee (Founder of STAND), Teo Tee Hua (Director of TH Associates) and Vanessa Peh (Miss World Singapore 2018).

Last year, Singaporean fashion entrepreneur and actress Vanessa Peh represented Singapore as Miss World Singapore 2018 and advanced into Top 30 during the Miss World 2019 Grand Final held at Sanya, China.

The annual Miss World Grand Final is aired live to approximately 180 countries yearly, attracting more than 1 billion viewers and consistently ranks among the most watched live annual entertainment telecasts in the world.

The Miss World Singapore 2019 Grand Final is scheduled to be aired on Channel 5 this November. The Miss World Singapore Organization is in discussion with strategic partners to produce a Miss World Singapore 2020 reality television program in the coming year.

The auditions for Miss World Singapore 2020 will begin in January. For more information, please visit http://www.missworldsingapore.sg/.



