A flock of sheep was spotted at a closed McDonald’s in Wales as more and more animals venture farther from home while humans quarantine

Some sheep in Wales took advantage of social distancing with a trip to the local McDonald’s.

Unfortunately, the restaurant was closed, but they still made a meal out of the grass out front.

They’re not the only animals to venture off into typically human-populated lands, as people stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some sheep in a town in Wales made their way to a local McDonald’s for some food.

While the fast-food restaurant was closed, the sheep still made a meal of the grass in front. Resident Andrew Thomas captured the moment on his Facebook page.

“Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald’s withdrawals,” Thomas wrote.

He told CNN that he spotted the sheep after leaving Aldi next door.

“I saw the sheep and took a pic to put on Facebook as a joke after everyone has been posting [about] cravings and withdrawals for McDonald’s food,” Thomas told CNN. “It’s normal south Wales valley life to see sheep wandering down the streets of Ebbw Vale. Or even horses or cows.”

This isn’t the first incident with animals roaming the streets while humans are at home under shelter-in-place orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Goats frolicked through a Welsh town earlier this month while wild turkeys enjoyed an elementary school playground in California. In Japan, deer have been spotted in the streets, and wild boars took to the streets of Barcelona.