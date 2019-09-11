A video of sheep walking down an impossibly steep cliff is going viral because people are convinced it’s an optical illusion

caption Bharal, also known as blue sheep, are expert mountain climbers. source Arun Sankaragal/Shutterstock

Conservation biologist Imogene Cancellare posted a video on Twitter of blue sheep walking down a cliff at what looks like an impossibly steep angle.

People are convinced it’s an optical illusion with the camera turned sideways.

In fact, blue sheep are perfectly capable of scaling cliffs and often use their skills to escape predators.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … a sheep?

A video of gravity-defying blue sheep scaling a cliff in China’s Valley of the Cats has the internet convinced it’s a camera trick. But the species, also known as bharal, actually do put superheroes to shame with their skills.

Conservation biologist Imogene Cancellare posted the video on Twitter, showing a group of blue sheep walking down a cliff at what looks like an impossibly steep angle.

Nice break on the TL: blue sheep doing the impossible, per usual, in the Valley of the Cats, China. pic.twitter.com/rtqOmf31xz — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) September 11, 2019

The video went viral as people were convinced that it was an optical illusion with the camera turned sideways.

Whaaat? This video is sideways right? ???? — Steven Robbins (@Grumpydev) September 11, 2019

This is wild. My brain is having trouble processing which way is up. Thanks for sharing. — Brian Urrutia (@bpu77) September 11, 2019

This is 1,000 times better than Spiderman! — Ginjah Bird, Ph.D. ???? (@GinjahBird) September 11, 2019

THEY ARE SO CASUAL ABOUT IT — Depressed_Druid (@Kha_Ngo97) September 11, 2019

I think the video is at the wrong angle so it makes it appear worse than it is. Tree grow up not sideways.. — The Old Shop (@theoldshopreno) September 11, 2019

In fact, blue sheep are perfectly capable of descending steep angles and often use their climbing skills to escape predators such as snow leopards, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The sheep, also known as bharal, are native to the Tibetan Plateau. They eat grass, herbs, and moss, and have short, stocky legs that are perfect for navigating rocky terrain.

