The ruler of Dubai threatened to abduct his estranged wife Princess Haya and left loaded guns in her bedroom, according to an explosive court ruling he tried to suppress

caption Princess Haya (L) and Sheikh Mohammed (R) at Royal Ascot in 2010. source Luke MacGregor/Reuters

Sheikh Mohammed threatened to abduct his estranged wife Princess Haya and left loaded guns in her bedroom, according to an explosive ruling from London’s High Court.

The details were revealed on Thursday as part of a custody battle between the Sheikh and Princess Haya in London.

“On two occasions in March 2019, the mother states that she found a gun left on her bed with the muzzle pointing towards the door and the safety catch off,” court documents said.

Shocking details about how the ruler of of Dubai threatened and intimidated his estranged wife Princess Haya have been revealed following a eight-month court battle.

On Thursday, the UK’s high court threw out an appeal from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum that sought to block the publication of allegations made against him by his ex-wife, who fled to London in June 2019.

Haya is said to have fled after learning chilling details about the failed escape of Sheikha Latifa, one of Sheikh Mohammed’s other children.

After arriving in London, Princess Haya sued for custody of the two children she shares with the Emir. During the case, a number of startling allegations were made about the sheikh’s conduct.

The judgment from Sir Andrew McFarlane, extracts of which were published by the Guardian and also the BBC, said:

“The mother received a series of anonymous notes, left in her bedroom or elsewhere, making threats, for example ‘We will take your son – your daughter is ours – your life is over’ or warning her to be careful.”

In March 2019 Sheikh Mohammed attempted to have the Princess abducted by helicopter and taken to Awir, “a prison in the desert.”

The Emir divorced Princess Haya without telling her.

According to the outlet, McFarlane ruled the above allegations to be true “on the balance of probabilities.”

This is the standard used in civil law in England and Wales. It is a lower standard than a criminal case, which requires proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Lawyers for Sheikh Mohammed argued that the information contained in the ruling should be suppressed.

The BBC reported that the request was denied after the court decided it was in the public interest for it to be published.