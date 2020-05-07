A collector is auctioning off his stunning stash of rare Ford Mustangs, including one that could become the most expensive Mustang ever sold

source Mecum Auctions

A private collection of rare Shelby Mustangs will cross the auction block this June through Mecum Auctions.

The stash includes the first Shelby Mustang GT350R ever built, which won many races and could become the most expensive Mustang ever sold, according to Mecum President Dana Mecum.

Also up for sale is a supercharged Mustang prototype, a rare drop-top version, one that was displayed at the Atlanta Auto Sho w, and multiple autographed by Carroll Shelby, the father of the Shelby Mustang.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An extraordinary private collection of rare Mustangs is crossing the auction block this June, and it includes one car projected to bring in seven figures.

The assortment of cars comes from collector John Atzbach, a specialist in Imperial Russian antiques and Faberge enamels who evidently also has a discerning eye for American muscle cars.

As a collector, Atzbach mainly set his sights on Shelby Mustangs – high-performance Mustangs customized by Shelby American, the company founded by racing-legend-turned-car-developer Carroll Shelby. Shelby Mustangs were originally produced from 1965 to 1970 – the name was revamped starting in the mid 2000s – and Atzbach has managed to snatch up some of the rarest and most significant models build during that short production run.

The collection up for sale, which will be auctioned through Mecum Auctions in late June, includes an exceptionally rare 1966 convertible, a supercharged prototype from 1965, and a racing version driven by legends like Ken Miles, of “Ford v. Ferrari” fame.

See the highlights of the John Atzbach Collection below:

A car collector is auctioning off his stunning assortment of rare, vintage Mustangs through Mecum Auctions this June.

The collector, John Atzbach, focused his efforts on Shelby Mustangs — versions modified by Shelby American, a company founded by famed car developer Carroll Shelby.

Shelby Mustangs were only produced from the 1965 through the 1970 model years, making them highly rare and desirable collector cars.

caption The John Atzbach Collection source Mecum Auctions

Source: Shelby

And the collection up for sale includes some of the most iconic, expensive, and significant Shelby Mustangs around.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum

The collection includes the first production 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The car is one of just 252 coveted “carry-over” cars — early 1966 models that held on to some of the features of the original 1965 Shelby Mustangs.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The car was fully restored under Atzbach’s ownership, and won Best in Class at the 2012 Kirkland Concours d’Elegance.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

This 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback offered up for auction is one of only 11 1966 models that came supercharged from the factory.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

Only three were sold with this candy-apple-red color scheme and a black interior.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The car was originally owned by a Shelby American executive, and was signed by Carroll Shelby on the glovebox.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

Shelby dialed up the styling for the 1967 model year, and this 1967 GT350 Fastback sports aggressive twin hood scoops and side vents, along with an integrated rear spoiler.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

This car — a very early 1967 model sporting serial number 0002 — was used as a public relations car and was displayed at the Atlanta Auto Show.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

In recent years, similar cars have gone for roughly $100,000 to $200,000.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

Source: Bring a Trailer, Motor Authority

The most important car in the Atzbach collection is this 1965 Shelby GT350R prototype. It was the first high-performance “R-Model” ever built and birthed a long line of performance-oriented Mustangs that continues to this day.

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

The first of two racing prototypes that Shelby built for Ford, this GT350R was raced extensively and was used as a test mule by Shelby American engineers.

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

The car won numerous races during the 1965 season and was driven by legends like Chuck Cantwell, Peter Brock, Jerry Titus, and Bob Bondurant.

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

Not to mention, according to Mecum President Dana Mecum, it’s the only Mustang piloted by race-car driver Ken Miles, of “Ford v. Ferrari” fame.

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

Source: Hagerty

According to the auction house, this prototype “ranks not only as the most historically important Shelby Mustang in the world, but it is also arguably the most important Mustang in the history of the marque, period.”

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

Source: Mecum Auctions

Dana Mecum told NBC Sports Network that the car could become the most expensive Mustang ever sold at auction, meaning it could bring in at least $3.74 million.

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

Source: Hagerty

Another pre-production car up for auction is this 1965 Shelby GT350 Paxton prototype — it’s one of two supercharged prototypes built in 1965.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

And it’s the only one that still has its original engine.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The car also sports its original paint and interior.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The car sold for $572,000 in 2014.

caption The John Atzbach Collection.

Source: RM Sotheby’s

Another significant Shelby, this 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback, was the first one sold for that model year.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

It was comprehensively restored and is outfitted with a V8 that produced close to 500 horsepower when new, according to Mecum.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The car comes with a three-speed Cruise-O-Matic transmission …

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

… and a center console autographed by Carroll Shelby.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

Atzbach’s 1966 Shelby GT350 convertible is one of only four drop-top Shelby GT350s built in 1966 …

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

… and it’s the very first one by serial number.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

It’s been tastefully modified with a Paxton supercharger and gold racing stripes.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

This 1970 Shelby GT350 Fastback has the distinction of sporting the final chassis number of the model’s original 1965 through 1970 production run.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

It’s also only one of five 1970 models sold in the “Grabber Yellow” color scheme …

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

… and is the only one from the 1970 model year with this exact option configuration, which includes an eight-track player.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

Shelby and Ford rekindled their partnership in 2005, and in 2015, Ford built a run of Shelby GT350 and GT350R models to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first GT350.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

Source: Shelby

The 2015 Ford Shelby GT350R up for auction is the last of 37 built.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

The limited-edition car — which has a 5.2-liter V8 rated at 526 horsepower — was not sold to the public. Buyers had to receive an invitation from Ford to purchase one.

caption The John Atzbach Collection. source Mecum Auctions

These and Atzbach’s other cars — a 1964 Shelby Cobra, a 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT, and a 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo — will cross the auction block in late June.