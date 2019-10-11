Fox News host Shep Smith is leaving the network after 23 years

caption Fox News anchor Shep Smith tore apart the allegations behind the Uranium One ‘scandal.’ source Screenshot/Fox News

This comes weeks after Smith exchanged on-air barbs with fellow Fox host Tucker Carlson over Smith’s coverage of Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

“We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network,” Wallace said.

“The opportunities afforded this guy from small-town Mississippi have been many,” Smith said in his last monologue on Friday. “Fox News has allowed me to travel the country and the world gathering the facts of the day for you. At Columbine, Katrina, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, 9/11, and every life-altering event along the way. I have met leaders, heroes, and victims of all stripes.”

He concluded, “Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive.”

The final message from @ShepNewsTeam on-air @FoxNews today: "Even in our currently polarized nation, it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive." pic.twitter.com/kIcFh5HSlc — Rebecca Harrington (@HarringtonBecca) October 11, 2019

Smith’s Fox colleagues appeared stunned by Smith’s announcement on Friday.

“Whoa,” said Neil Cavuto, whose show airs immediately after Smith’s, at the beginning of his program on Friday. “I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken. I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being … a better newsman you probably cannot find … I’m sorry if I’m a little shell-shocked here, but I’m going to miss my buddy.”