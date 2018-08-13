Sheriff David Clarke told Sacha Baron Cohen ‘you don’t want to take sides’ on fascists in 1930s Germany

caption Former Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke on “Who Is America?” source Showtime

The former Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke appeared on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, “Who Is America?,” on Sunday.

In a conversation about fascists and anti-fascists, which took place while Cohen’s Finnish YouTuber character “unboxed” toys, Clarke ended up telling Cohen that “you don’t want to take sides” regarding fascists in 1930s Germany.

The former Milwaukee sheriff and avid Trump supporter David Clarke appeared in a segment with Sacha Baron Cohen’s Finnish YouTuber character in Sunday’s episode of the Showtime series, “Who Is America?”

Cohen’s character, OMGWhizzBoyOMG, first asked Clarke to describe anti-fascist protestors to him, and the conversation culminated with Clarke saying that “you don’t want to take sides” over 1930s Nazism.

“Let’s talk bout the dangerous people who marched in Charlottesville, or as they’re called, Antifa,” Cohen’s character said to Clarke at the start of the segment. “What are they like?”

“Antifa is an anarchist group,” Clarke said. “They promote chaos. They come in – again, this is not protest. When you start trashing buildings-“

Cohen’s character, who “unboxes” toys in a YouTube show, suddenly interrupted Clarke to show off an unboxed toy called “Mackenzie Maple Donut,” to which he made Clarke explain why the toy shouldn’t join Antifa.

Later in the segment, the conversation turned to 1930s Germany.

“So if you were the sheriff in the ’30s in Germany, and the anti-fascists were marching, the Antifa were marching, what would you have done to stop them?” Cohen asked.

“Well, you have to act aggressively,” Clarke said. “When I say that, you have to use force to disperse the crowd. You have to be willing to arrest people and take them to jail.”

“It’s a shame that there weren’t brave sheriffs like you around in Germany in the ’30s, because you could have protected the fascists and let them speak their mind a bit clearer, and then things could have been done a bit quicker,” Cohen said.

“Well, you don’t want to take sides,” Clarke replied, echoing President Trump’s statement blaming “both sides” for the violence and death that resulted from last year’s Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

“Of course, particularly not in Germany in the ’30s,” Cohen said.

Watch the episode on Showtime.